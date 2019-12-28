Carlos Lopez led EHT with 20 points. Isaiah Walsh scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for ET in this game played at Haddonfield. EHT is 2-2.
Clearview 12 16 15 18 – 61
EHT 10 8 18 23 – 59
CV – McNichols 11, Dalfonso 6, Reiling 5, DeCant 14, Thomas 16, Robinson 4, Charles 5
EHT – Germann 1, Glenn 4, Walsh 11, Colon 4, J. Germann 7, Lopez 20, Dodd 11
