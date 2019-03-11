'We call it science on display,'
Could Atlantic City be the headquarters for climate change research? An urban design firm created a unique plan for the city, which has gained traction since a bill past the state Senate's Environmental Committee.
Atlantic City fighting blight one building at a time On Monday morning, a local pastor and his wife appeared before a hearing board to determine the fate of a blighted property they have owned since 2011. Code enforcement officials have listed nearly 500 properties in the city as either abandoned or vacant structures that need attention.
Mainland takes on Manchester Township for the girls' Tournament of Champions. The Mustangs are the No. 6 seed in the TOC and ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Read sports columnist Mike McGarry's preview of Tuesday game. GALLERY: Could this year's Mainland team join the best girls basketball teams of the last decade?
Seaview Hotel set to open April 1 The first phase of the first room renovations to the historic hotel since the early 2000s will be unveiled next month, according to general manager Bob Nelson.
Reinventing AC: How can Atlantic City keep people from falling through health care cracks? The March, The Press of Atlantic City explores what the city's officials, businesses and residents are doing to keep from men, women and children from falling through the cracks of health care. Follow our continuing coverage and join the conversation.