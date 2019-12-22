Loneliest man in Washington? No way, says Jeff Van Drew: It was clear on the House floor Thursday that Van Drew had plenty of people wanting to talk to him. He moved easily from the Democratic to the Republican side, having some lengthy conversations and looking relaxed.
How has climate change affected birds in South Jersey?: “Climate change is making the springs warmer, earlier,” said Will Kaselow. “So the insects hatch earlier, but the birds are still getting here around the same time. That’s just bad for their population because the food is peaking when they’re not here."
Alexandria Cotter wins four at Hackney High School Girls Individual Swim Meet: Cotter won the 100-meter butterfly by more than two seconds for her first career individual win at the annual Hackney Meet. She returned 15 minutes later to win the 100 freestyle by 0.07 seconds.
Eagles need to beat Cowboys to stay alive in division race: The Eagles as a whole have struggled against their rivals in recent seasons. Dallas has won the last four meetings and seven of the last 10, including a 37-10 beatdown in Dallas earlier this season.
Volunteers work to feed Atlantic City's hungry in honor of Sister Jean: Jon Rosky spoke to volunteers about the importance of treating everyone who walked through the doors with dignity and respect at an event to feed more than 400 of the city's hungry.
