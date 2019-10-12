As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Wildwood police reported another closing of the George Redding Bridge due to flooding. Please use alternate routes.
Beach Haven police advise that to avoid tidal flooding, stay on the back roads of the Long Beach Island town. Officers will be on the road enforcing the borough's no-wake ordinance. Anyone who needs assistance can call police at 609-492-0505.
