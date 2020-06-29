The South Jersey Jazz Society announced the recipient of the 2020 Bob Simon Scholarship Award is Grant Johnson, a saxophonist and composer entering his senior year at Oakcrest High School. Johnson will receive a $1,000 scholarship that will allow him to work one-on-one with a professional jazz educator. The award is named after Bob Simon, a longtime supporter of the arts in South Jersey.

, and specifically jazz, in southern New Jersey

This program is made possible in part through the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the Local Arts Grant administered by Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs This program is made possible in part through the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts through the Local Arts Grant administered by Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs

Additional funding is provided by Shore Medical Center

For more information call 609-927-6677 or visit {span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}www.southjerseyjazz.org{/span}

/l

Tags

Load comments