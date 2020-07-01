Vineland Rotary awards college scholarships

Rotary Club of Vineland recently gave recognition for outstanding academic achievements and activities to 19 local high school and college students by awarding a total of $24,500 in scholarships.

The following are the recipients of the 2020 Scholarships:

• Harry Kejzman Memorial Scholarship $1,000 — Aidan Coombs, Schalick High School  

• Shaye Kotok Memorial Scholarship $1,500 — Joanna Centeno, Vineland High School

• Les Kotok Memorial Scholarship $1,500 — Julianna Giordano, Vineland High School

• John Spoltore/Matt Blatt Most Inspirational Scholarship $2,500 — Cole Bennett, St. Augustine Preparatory School 

• SNJ Today Hometown Heroes Scholarship $2,500 — Jose Luis Castro, Vineland High School Applied Math and Science Academy

• Harry Doerr Memorial Scholarships $1,000 each — Preet Patel, Vineland Highs School; Kara Kuchinski, Rowan College South Jersey; Kaylee Carlson, VHS AMSA; and Chisano Mutts, Cumberland County Technical Education Center

• Rev. C. Ross Collins Memorial Scholarship $1,500 — Conner Green, Arthur P. Schalick High School

• Vineland Rotary Memorial Scholarship Tribute to Deceased Rotarians $1,000 — Leigha Jackson, Arthur P. Schalick High School

• Otto Schwabe Memorial Scholarship $1,500 — Faviana Cohen, Vineland High School

• William F. Dudley Sr. Memorial Scholarship $1500 — Sarah King, Vineland High Schol

• Elizabeth “Betty” Dondero Memorial Scholarship $1500 — Nina Capra, Cumberland County Technical Education Center

• Spirit of Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship $1000 — Jayson Duquette, St. Augustine Preparatory School 

• Edward F. Duffy Memorial Scholarship $1000 — Teresa Klugewicz, Cumberland County Technical Education Center

• Rowan College South Jersey Scholarship (New this year) $1000 — Ashley Priore, Rowan College South Jersey

• Edward L. Bernhardt Memorial Scholarship (New this year) $1000 — Cassius Garcia, Cumberland County Technical Education Center

• GE Mehanical Scholarship for Work Advancement (New this year) $1000 — William Estlow, Cumberland County Technical Education Center

Tags

Load comments