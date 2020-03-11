The uber-popular Coachella music festival has been postponed from its usual two-weekend-run in April to October due to concerns about the growing coronavirus.
The festival’s producer Goldenvoice made the announcement Tuesday, also confirming that Stagecoach, a country music festival, will also be postponed. Coachella, held in Southern California, will now take place on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18, while Stagecoach will take place Oct. 23-25.
The company said all passes for original dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows, and customers will be notified by Friday on how to obtain a refund if they cannot attend. Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were originally announced as headliners of Coachella; Goldenvoice didn’t say if the performance lineup would change or stay intact.
ACM to still hold awards show in Vegas: The Academy of Country Music said its April 5 awards show will still go on at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but officials are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus.
The show announced Wednesday that host and reigning ACM entertainer of the year, Keith Urban will perform on the show, airing live on CBS, as well as nominee Miranda Lambert with Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes.
Poland sets date for 18th Frederic Chopin Piano Competition: Culture authorities in Poland said Monday that the 18th edition of the international Frederic Chopin Piano Competition will take place Oct. 2-23 in Warsaw.
Eliminations for the competition, which is famous for launching world careers for its laureates, will be held April 17-28 in Warsaw and select around 80 pianists who will compete in the fall.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.