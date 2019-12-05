Rutgers Schiano

New Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano speaks at an introductory news conference in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

South Jersey coaches believe Schiano will succeed in Rutgers return: “He’s a tremendous closer, and his ability to relate with people from any walk of life is his biggest attribute," said Absegami High School football coach Dennis Scuderi, who was Rutgers’ director of recruiting operations under Schiano in 2007.

Stockton receives $8 million donation from Scarpa family: The gift will target expansion of the university's academic program in Atlantic City and its health sciences program at its mainland campus.

No change in Pleasantville, Atlantic City elections after recount: Pleasantville school board candidate Doris Rowell intends to file an official election challenge to find out whether the voters’ will was usurped by improper handling of mail-in ballots.

St. Joseph's Ahmad Ross finding confidence on the big stage: "(Last year's state championship) set the standard for me," Ross said. "I realized no moment is too big for me."

Holy Spirit's Ahmad Brown shows versatility by playing both sides of ball: The senior outside linebacker/defensive end and wide receiver is the only player on the roster who plays both sides of the ball.

St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game

Holy Spirit’s Ahmad Brown breaks free from St. Augustine Prep’s Riley Lisgar during their game in October. Brown has received Division I offers from Bucknell and Duquesne.

