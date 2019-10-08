A coastal flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of South Jersey.
The alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday. This will coincide with the first of what likely will be five high tide flooding cycles in the area.
Minor flood stage will be expected with the Wednesday night high tide.
Up to six inches of water inundation is possible in low lying areas near the shore. It only takes six inches of rain to float some vehicles.
Do not drive your car in flooded waters, as it is salt water and will corrode your car. Furthermore, move your car inland from the water, if need be.
The combination of a coastal storm moving up the East Coast and high pressure in New England will combine to bring days worth of northeast winds. Those winds will be carried from a long distance, known as a long fetch.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
