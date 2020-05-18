Monday went as expected, with Tropical Storm Arthur bringing minimal impacts to South Jersey. Winds were from the northeast between 15-25 mph, rain was largely not present, cloud cover was plentiful and cooler temperatures prevailed. However, the weather will be a little more active Tuesday and Wednesday.
Track of Arthur
The center of Arthur passed about 50 miles offshore of the Outer Banks Monday around noon.
As of late Monday, the National Hurricane Center’s track of Arthur was to go east-northeast into the open Atlantic Ocean, turning post tropical (losing the warm core of the storm). From there, high pressure will move it south, pushing it to Bermuda on Thursday morning.
Also important to note is that a strong, upper-level low-pressure system sits to our west. This will help push Arthur out to sea, plus provide the pressure gradient needed to generate stiff winds. After Arthur leaves, it will play a role into our weather into Memorial Day weekend.
Coastal flooding
Be prepared to move your cars, and don’t drive through the floodwater. Coastal flooding will occur in the most susceptible spots with the Tuesday morning high tide. By Tuesday evening high tide, widespread minor coastal flooding will be likely.
The Wednesday morning high tide likely will stay out of flood range, but minor flood stage will occur with the evening high tide. Tidal waters will recede Thursday, despite the new moon, which brings naturally high tides on Friday.
Coastal flooding conditions have trended downward, thankfully, as Arthur stayed on the southern and eastern edge of the National Hurricane Center’s “cone of uncertainty.” Being farther away, it has a smaller influence on our tides.
Minor flood stage brings the typical, nuisance flooding, we see about two dozen times a year. The first block or two of bay side roadways will likely have water and roads like Route 30 and Route 40 in and near Atlantic City may be closed for a short while. No water inundation will be expected.
Out on the water
A gale warning will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Seas out in the Atlantic Ocean will be between 8 and 12 feet through Wednesday night, peaking Wednesday. Seas will be 5 to 8 feet into Thursday night. On the Delaware Bay, expect 3- to 5-foot waves through Thursday night. Small boats are not recommended to head out on the water. Rough surf will be likely over the next several days as well. Expect minor beach erosion.
Wind
It was a breezy, but not windy, Monday. Expect stronger winds Tuesday and Wednesday. While no damage will be likely, tie up and secure that outdoor furniture.
At the shore, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph from the east-northeast Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusts up to 40 mph will be likely at times. Usually, 45 mph is when you begin to see power outages and downed tree limbs.
On the mainland, expect it to be breezy, but that’s about it. Sustained winds will be 15-20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.
Rain
Despite the coastal concern, we actually will stay mostly to completely dry until Saturday. Arthur will be far enough east and that upper-level low will stay far enough to our south and west. A shower or two will not be ruled out, mainly in Cape May County, Tuesday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect a general blend of clouds and sun for the week ahead.
Memorial Day weekend
As we welcome visitors to our shores, my thoughts have not changed much on the holiday weekend’s forecast. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, warm enough to lay out on the sand comfortably. However, you will have to dodge a few showers in South Jersey. Thankfully, no washout will be likely.
Sunday and Monday still look dry from Bridgeton to Brigantine and everywhere in between. It’ll be comfortably cool — just let the breeze roll through the windows, with highs at or above 70 on the mainland, with the shore in the mid to upper 60s.
