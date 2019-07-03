Coastal flooding is less common during the summer, due to the lack of strong low pressures that move up the Eastern Seaboard. The coastal flooding event will be due to a combination of a recent new moon on Tuesday, as well as easterly winds well offshore, which will push inland on the Fourth of July.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
