Also note, the shore will be in minor coastal flood stage during the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening high tides. This will be between 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Atlantic Ocean waters and later in the bay. There might be less room on the bayside beaches to sit on and enjoy the view. However, no damage will be expected. If you see flooded waters on the road, turn around don't drown. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

