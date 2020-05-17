Be prepared to move your cars and not drive through the flooded water. Spotty minor flood stage will begin with the Tuesday morning high tide. By the Tuesday evening high tide, widespread coastal flooding will be likely. This should be minor, borderline moderate, flood stage. Minor flood stage is the nuisance flooding we see many times a year. Moderate flood stage is when water inundation begins. Roads, more than just the "usual" ones, have water them and some roads can be closed for hours at a time.
Any high tide Wednesday or Thursday have the potential for coastal flooding. The exact details will still need to be worked out and there is some hope that the morning high tides just stay outside of flood stage. However, do anticipate more minor to borderline moderate flood stage for now.
