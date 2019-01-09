A Code Blue Alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, will be in effect for multiple South Jersey counties over the next several days.

Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

A cold front swept through early on Wednesday, ushering in a massive Canadian arimass. This frosty air will chill South Jersey into next week and bring some accumulating snow late Saturday into Sunday.

In Atlantic County, a code blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10 through Jan. 14., according to Linda Gilmore, Public Information Officer for the county. For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County visit: www.readyatlantic.org/mainpages/localems.asp.

In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued the alert for 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 15.

In Cumberland County, the code blue will be active for the evenings of Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Cumberland County Code Blue Coalition.

Cumberland County Warming Shelters Bridgeton - St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce Street. Millville - Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. 2nd Street. Vineland - City of Refuge Church, 737 W. Walnut Road. Information via the Cumberland County Code Blue Coalition.

Those who are homeless, or in poorly insulated settings, may visit designated warming shelters with additional beds.

A code blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based upon National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind-chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.

Low temperatures will be below 25 degrees on Thursday and Friday nights in the region. Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s. Saturday afternoon into Sunday will not see temperatures below 25 degrees. However, precipitation will be likely, with temperatures below 32 degrees. Low temperatures will then fall below 25 degrees through Tuesday.