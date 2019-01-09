Local shelters work to keep homeless warm as Code Blue continues
The Atlantic City Rescue Mission President and CEO Dan Brown said earlier in January that storms and Code Blue alerts have presented a unique but not unmanageable situation for the homeless shelter.

A Code Blue Alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, will be in effect for multiple South Jersey counties over the next several days. 

A cold front swept through early on Wednesday, ushering in a massive Canadian arimass. This frosty air will chill South Jersey into next week and bring some accumulating snow late Saturday into Sunday. 

In Atlantic County, a code blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10 through Jan. 14., according to Linda Gilmore, Public Information Officer for the county. For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County visit: www.readyatlantic.org/mainpages/localems.asp

In Ocean County, the Office of Emergency Management issued the alert for 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 15.

In Cumberland County, the code blue will be active for the evenings of Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Cumberland County Code Blue Coalition.

Those who are homeless, or in poorly insulated settings, may visit designated warming shelters with additional beds.

A code blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based upon National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind-chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.

Low temperatures will be below 25 degrees on Thursday and Friday nights in the region. Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s. Saturday afternoon into Sunday will not see temperatures below 25 degrees. However, precipitation will be likely, with temperatures below 32 degrees. Low temperatures will then fall below 25 degrees through Tuesday. 

