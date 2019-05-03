Need to know: Lexington native Shug McGaughey is back at the Derby after winning for the first time with Orb six years ago, and the Hall of Fame trainer has been touting Code of Honor for a while now. He came from behind to win the Fountain of Youth Stakes after a pace meltdown, then had no chance to catch Maximum Security after that soft pace in the Florida Derby. Two-time Derby winner John Velazquez has ridden him in four of five previous starts. Code of Honor, a May 23 foal, is the youngest in the field.
A good bet? He wasn’t going to get to Maximum Security with the way the Florida Derby unfolded, but it still wasn’t much of a showing. Don’t think he has much of a chance Saturday.