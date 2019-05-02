Owner: William S. Farish

Auction price: $70,000 at 2017 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Earnings to date: $384,820

Best performance: Fountain of Youth Stakes (Grade 2), win

About William S. Farish: The grandson of Williams Stamps Farish II, who was president of Standard Oil from 1937 to 1942, William S. Farish began his own business career as a stockbroker in Houston before founding a bank holding company and Capital National Bank in Houston. He purchased what would become Lane’s End Farm in 1979 and became a leading breeder of Thoroughbred horses. Farish served as ambassador to Great Britain under President George W. Bush from 2001-04.

