Owner: William S. Farish
Auction price: $70,000 at 2017 Keeneland September Yearling Sale
Earnings to date: $384,820
Best performance: Fountain of Youth Stakes (Grade 2), win
About William S. Farish: The grandson of Williams Stamps Farish II, who was president of Standard Oil from 1937 to 1942, William S. Farish began his own business career as a stockbroker in Houston before founding a bank holding company and Capital National Bank in Houston. He purchased what would become Lane’s End Farm in 1979 and became a leading breeder of Thoroughbred horses. Farish served as ambassador to Great Britain under President George W. Bush from 2001-04.