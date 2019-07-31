In nearby Cape May Court House, CoHo Brewing will reprise their Blue Stripe Ale made with Sorrel (Jamaican hibiscus) and ginger. Also on tap should be a Pineapple Blonde Ale. In keeping with Hawaiian tradition, you get a lei with the blonde, so stop by to enjoy all the summer beers they have to offer.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments