Colby Etter scored 23 points as the Millville High School boys basketball team rallied in the second half to beat Vineland 67-61 on Tuesday night.
Millville improves to 9-11. Vineland is 4-14.
Vineland 15 16 15 15 – 61
Millville 14 18 20 25 – 67
VL – Gay 2, Shaw 9, Turner 11, Diggs 18, Williams 18, Machuca 3
MV – Watson 11, Etter 23, Rhett 15, Kearney 10, Butler 8
