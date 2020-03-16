022420_SPT_MAINALND_449

Mainland's Cole Garbutt swims the 100 butterfly at the Public B state swimming championships at The College of New Jersey Sunday Feb. 23, 2020. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

Placed 11th in the 200 IM at the Meet of Champions. Won the Forde CAL 100 butterfly and was second in the 200 IM. Had four wins as Mainland beat Ocean City 98-72 for its sixth straight South Jersey Public B championship.

