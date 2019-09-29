Southern Regional Football Preview

Southern's Cole Robinson,s, (11th) catches a pass during a drill at Southern's football practice. Aug.22, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Cole Robinson

Southern Regional

Thee quarterback completed 10 of 17 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-32 win over Brick Memorial. Southern (3-1) hosts Marlboro (1-3) 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments