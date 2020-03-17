030120_spt_region8

On February 29th, 2020, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, Region 8 wrestling wraps up the semi-finals with finals to be held later in the afternoon. (l-r) Southern Regional's Cole Velardi vs Kingsway's David DiPietro.

152 POUNDS

The freshman finished third at District 29 and fourth at Region 8. During the team season, he had the winning pin that gave the Rams the South Jersey Group V title. He finished 29-4.

