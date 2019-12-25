The events that led to Kelly's hiring were shocking to watch unfold, with Reid firing defensive coordinator Juan Castillo and defensive line coach Jim Washburn during the season and also releasing defensive end Jason Babin, who had 18 sacks the year before. By the end, cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha had begun to eat lunch in his car and the players largely had quit on Reid for the first time in 14 years.
The trouble began long before the season even started, when left tackle Jason Peters tore an Achilles tendon in the offseason and one of Reid's sons, Garrett, was found dead from what turned out to be a heroin overdose in his Lehigh University dorm room at training camp.
Hard to believe the season began with such promise, too. The Eagles started 3-1. Included in that stretch was a win over eventual Super Bowl champion Baltimore. Their offensive line was decimated by injuries, though, and eventually quarterback Michael Vick was injured, too. He was limited to 10 games. Rookie Nick Foles started all the others, going just 1-5, then was injured as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.