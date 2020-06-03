Colleen Maguire took over the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association with a clear goal Wednesday — the return of high school sports in the state from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m seeing first-hand the toll this pandemic is taking on our student athletes,” she said in a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “I want nothing more than to get these student-athletes back to their teammates and coaches, if not for their physical well-being but for their mental, their emotional and social well-being. They need it. That is our top priority. We are not going to rest until we can figure out a way to get these kids back safely, effectively and efficiently to their teams.”
The NJSIAA executive committee Wednesday morning unanimously approved Maguire as chief operating officer, the first time the head of the NJSIAA has held this title. The NJSIAA, which was founded in 1918, governs most New Jersey high school sports. Maguire is the first woman to head the organization. She credited the women NJSIAA assistant directors who came before her.
“I’m humbled by the opportunity,” she said. “I’m the lucky one with the correct timing. Any opportunity like this is all about the timing. I wouldn’t be here without some of those other women who have paved the way not only within the NJSIAA itself but New Jersey high school athletics in general.”
Maguire replaces NJSIAA executive director Larry White, who will step down from the organization’s day-to-day operations June 30. White will remain with the organization in an advisory capacity before retiring at the end of the year.
Maguire, an accountant, began her career as a bank executive and joined the NJSIAA in 2014 as the director of finance and administration.
A Moorestown resident, Maguire was the captain of the women’s basketball team at George Washington University, where she graduated in 1998. She was inducted in that school’s Hall of Fame in 2008.
Maguire was also a basketball standout at South Hunterdon High School, where she scored 2,162 career points and led the school to the 1992 state Group I championship.
Maguire said it’s too soon to offer specifics on what New Jersey high school sports will look like in the fall. She said the organization soon plans to issue frequent updates on how sports will return.
“I’m not going to comment on the challenges we (face), because we don’t know them all,” she said. “All I know is that we are setting up the best possible communication lines we can directly with the (state) Department of Education, directly with the (state) Department of Health. It’s June, luckily. While the next three months are going to fly by, we do have time.”
White has been an NJSIAA assistant director since 2005. He is the first African-American to become executive director. White graduated from Penns Grove High School in 1971. He taught at several schools, including social studies at Williamstown High School. He was an assistant principal at Pine Hill Middle School. White was a minor league umpire from 1989-94. He coached baseball, basketball, golf and boys and girls tennis. White was also the first African-American to be an NJSIAA assistant director.
White gave Maguire his complete endorsement.
“When you experience unusual circumstances, of the type we’ve all lived through during the past several months, your perspective can change,” he said. “I’ve loved working with my colleagues and all our student-athletes, athletic directors, and coaches. But I’m ready now to spend more time with my family and take everything a bit more slowly.”
