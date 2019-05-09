COLLEGE CORNER
A look at where some of the region’s top athletes will attend college.
D.J. Campbell, the leading scorer in Vineland High School boys basketball history, will attend Stockton University.
Campbell, a 6-foot-2 guard, led the state in scoring with a 29.4 average last winter. He scored 50 points in a win over Atlantic City and finished with 1,485 career points.
Buena Regional High School standout running back and defensive back Chris Doughty will continue his career at Rowan University.
Doughty led Buena to a 9-1 record and the West Jersey Football League United Division championship last fall. He carried 104 times for 1,231 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Cedar Creek linebacker Joe Curry will attend Division I Football Championship Subdivision school Wagner College in New York as a preferred walk-on. Pleasantville wide receiver Akeem Walker will play for Susquehanna University, a Division III school in Pennsylvania.
— Michael McGarry