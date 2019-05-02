COLLEGE CORNER
A trio of Egg Harbor Township High School track and field athletes have made their college decisions.
Distance runner Gobi Thurairajah will continue his career at Rider University. Thurairajah finished second last fall in the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League cross country championships.
Sprinter Trey Henry will attend Kutztown University. Henry won the South Jersey Group IV 55-meter dash last winter.
Finally, jumper Mubeen Momodu will attend Harvard University. Momodu won the South Jersey Group IV title with a jump of 6 feet, 2 inches this winter.