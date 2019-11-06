Pleasantville vs Cedar Creek

Pleasantville's Ernest Howard #2 runs a touchdown against Cedar Creek's Tyler Hendrickson #56 during the first half of high school football game at Plesaantville High School Friday Oct 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Central Jersey Group II

Collingswood (8) at Pleasantville (1)

7 p.m. Friday (97.3 FM)

Pleasantville (7-1) makes its third straight playoff appearance. The Greyhounds have won six straight and are the West Jersey Football League United Division champions. Senior linebacker/running back Ernest Howard has rushed for 418 yards and made 73 tackles. Freshman quarterback Marlon Leslie has thrown for 654 yards and nine touchdowns. Collingswood (5-4) beat Sterling 6-0 last week. Calvin Toomer leads Collingswood with 854 rushing yards and 86 tackles on defense. The winner of this game faces the winner of the matchup between fifth-seeded Lincoln and fourth-seeded Camden.

