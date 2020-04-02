An above average hurricane season, including an increased risk for a landfall hurricane is the forecast from experts at Colorado State University.
CSU believes 16 storms will be named in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, higher than the 12.1 average. Of those, 8 are expected to be hurricanes (average is 6.4) and 5 major hurricanes (average is 2.7), with maximum sustained winds above 111 mph.
The forecasted active season also comes with an "above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline," read the report, which was released April 2. There is a 45% chance of an East Coast landfall, much higher than the 31% average.
A weak El Nino was in place during April in the tropical Pacific Ocean. CSU experts believe that El Nino will disappear during the summer and fall. Couple with warmer than average Atlantic Ocean Water and other weather pattern means New Jersey will have to be on higher than usual alert. It should be noted, that the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has not released their hurricane forecast yet.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, like Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
