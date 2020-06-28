nws_columbus

The Christopher Columbus statue is located at the Walk in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City) . 

Christopher Columbus statue to come down in Atlantic City: The statue, which is on city property but funded by the Casino Redevelopment Investment Authority for upkeep and relocations, will be moved to avert potential vandalism. It's had several homes in the city over the past 56 years.

This grass is groovy: The Smithsonian Institute calls seagrass one of the most productive ecosystems in the world. An area the size of two football fields is estimated to be worth more than $19,000 per year, making them the third most valuable ecosystems on the planet. Stockton professors are knee deep in seagrass and seaweed as they bring their lessons to students learning remotely.

In Hammonton, concern but no panic over high COVID-19 numbers: As of Friday, Hammonton had a cumulative total of 563 positive cases, the highest by far in Atlantic County, according to the county health department. Atlantic City was next at 364.

Pleasantville March for Justice

Pleasantville City Councilman Tony Davenport (middle) leads the march down Martin Luther King Avenue.

Pleasantville residents call for equality at 'March for Justice': At least 60 people arrived at the west end of Martin Luther King Avenue for Pleasantville March for Justice.

Four top candidates for the Phillies at DH: The National League will feature a designated hitter in this 60-game season. The leading contenders include a top prospect and a veteran coming off a serious injury.

