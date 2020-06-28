Christopher Columbus statue to come down in Atlantic City: The statue, which is on city property but funded by the Casino Redevelopment Investment Authority for upkeep and relocations, will be moved to avert potential vandalism. It's had several homes in the city over the past 56 years.
This grass is groovy: The Smithsonian Institute calls seagrass one of the most productive ecosystems in the world. An area the size of two football fields is estimated to be worth more than $19,000 per year, making them the third most valuable ecosystems on the planet. Stockton professors are knee deep in seagrass and seaweed as they bring their lessons to students learning remotely.
In Hammonton, concern but no panic over high COVID-19 numbers: As of Friday, Hammonton had a cumulative total of 563 positive cases, the highest by far in Atlantic County, according to the county health department. Atlantic City was next at 364.
Pleasantville residents call for equality at 'March for Justice': At least 60 people arrived at the west end of Martin Luther King Avenue for Pleasantville March for Justice.
Four top candidates for the Phillies at DH: The National League will feature a designated hitter in this 60-game season. The leading contenders include a top prospect and a veteran coming off a serious injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.