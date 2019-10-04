Comedian Andy Dick was charged with groping a driver from a ride-hailing service.
Los Angeles County prosecutors said Dick is expected to be arraigned Friday on a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery.
They alleged he groped a driver in West Hollywood on April 12, 2018. Dick’s representative had no immediate comment.
New ‘Hunger Games’ book title, cover announced: “The Hunger Games” prequel has a title and a book cover.
Suzanne Collins’ “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is due out May 19. Scholastic announced the title Friday along with the cover art, which features the now famous mockingjay symbol, along with a snake.
Collins announced earlier this year she was revisiting the world of Panem with a new book set before the days of Katniss Everdeen. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” takes place 64 years earlier, during what Collins describes as the reconstruction period after the war. It starts off on the morning of the 10th Hunger Games competition.
‘Fixer Upper’ starts to open Texas hotel: The next redo project for former “Fixer Upper” TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines will be a Texas hotel.
The couple on Thursday announced plans to transform a three-story office building into a boutique hotel in Waco. The site is a few blocks from their Magnolia Market at the Silos. McLennan County owned the 91-year-old Grand Karem Shrine building. Commissioners last year agreed to sell the property, which housed health service offices, to Magnolia Vacation Rentals for $930,000. The county sold a nearby parking garage for $500,000.
Aerosmith earns person of year award: An organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance will honor Aerosmith as its 2020 person of the year.
MusiCares announced Friday it will recognize the four-time Grammy-winning band for its philanthropic efforts and for its impact on American music over five decades.
— Associated Press
MusiCares and Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan says Aerosmith “has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.