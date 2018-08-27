Comics and Puzzles 58 min ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Popular on PressofAC.com Football participation declines for the second consecutive year nationally Sears at Hamilton Mall to close Egg Harbor Township JR's Fresh Market to close Berenotto, Danielle 2018 Atlantic City Airshow returns Wednesday Today's ePaper Press of Atlantic City (PAC) • ePaper Login • Subscriber services • Need A Subscription? Remembering John McCain Presidents, colleagues, friends react to McCain's death. Read their statements. Photos: Nation mourns death of John McCain 8 moments that made McCain: captivity, candor and hard votes Quotes by John McCain: 'We live in a land made of ideals' More stories Upcoming Events Browse Today's events Submit Aug 27 Boot Camp Fitness at Byrne Plaza Mon, Aug 27, 2018 Aug 27 Boot Camp Fitness at Byrne Plaza Mon, Aug 27, 2018 Aug 27 CMC Library - Big Book Sale Mon, Aug 27, 2018 loading... Press of Atlantic City Contests 2018 Pro Football more contests Featured Businesses Avalon Golf Club 1510 Rte 9 N, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 609-465-4653 Website Beachcomber Camping Resort | Cape May NJ 462 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204 609-886-6035 Currently Open Website Shore Vascular & Vein Center | Varicose Vein Treatment 442 Bethel Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244 609-927-3030 Website Village Kitchen 46 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223 609-390-1174 Website Find a local business