Kind words for criminal's mom
Dear Abby: What do you say when a friend’s son has committed a horrific crime? Does one say, “I’m sorry” or “Call me,” or merely pat them on the shoulder and move on? Or, what? I know she is suffering and blames herself for his crime. How do I even approach her? I knew her quite well until I moved away and started my life on an opposite coast. Telling her what her son did is not her fault somehow seems trite. — Lost for Words
Dear Lost: The time to be a friend is when somebody needs one. I’m sure your friend could use some emotional support right now. If you have her phone number, call her and tell her you know she’s hurting, and she’s in your thoughts and prayers. Tell her you are with her in spirit and hope she knows you care about her and her son. Then listen. There’s not much more you can do than that.
Dear Abby: I am almost 14 and entering high school. I am really scared and don’t know what to do. I just want to go to class, study hard, get good grades and get out. But it’s not that simple. Can you give me some advice? — Scared of High School in Pennsylvania
Dear Scared: Calm your fears. It may comfort you to know every student feels the way you do when first entering high school. It’s a new environment, and you will encounter new people. Be nice to everyone, and most of them will like you. That’s how friendships are made.