Daughter tired of mom’s friend who proselytizes
DEAR ABBY: There’s this woman I’ve known since I was a child. She’s a Jehovah’s Witness I’ll call Beatrice. She comes by my house every so often to share pamphlets and talk about her religion. She is a casual friend of my mother’s (who I live with), so I feel I have to let her inside when she’s at the door. If it were anyone else, I’d say a polite “No, thank you, goodbye,” and shut the door. But because it’s Beatrice, I’m roped into listening to her spiel. Not only am I nonreligious, but I am a member of the LGBTQ community, and I know for a fact that Beatrice shunned a family member after he came out as gay. I don’t want to keep pretending I’m interested in listening to her script, or even talking to her in general, but I also don’t want to ruin my mother’s friendship with her by offending her by being honest. Must I just continue to smile and nod politely like I always do? — NOT INTERESTED IN NEW ENGLAND
DEAR NOT INTERESTED: No rule of etiquette demands that you listen to Beatrice’s religious diatribes. All you need to say to her is, “My mother isn’t home, and I’m not interested in taking your pamphlets or hearing you preach. Because you’re a friend of Mom’s, come back when Mom is home, and be sure to call first.”