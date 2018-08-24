Flannel shirts upset stepmom
DEAR ABBY: I am 17 and my sister, “Cheryl,” is 16. She likes wearing flannel shirts, black leggings or jeans everywhere, especially to school, because they are comfortable. Sometimes she even wears sweatpants and a T-shirt.
Our stepmom tells her she looks like a lesbian and that she gets one day out of the school week to dress like a “slob,” and the rest of the days she has to dress nice. By “nice” she means an outfit that looks cute by her standards. It means no “lesbian-looking” flannels and, instead, a lacy blouse or a patterned top.
My stepmom is mean and will find some way to ground me out of spite if I argue with her about it. What do I do? — DON’T WANT TO ARGUE
DEAR DON’T WANT TO ARGUE: Your stepmother appears to be a homophobe. The only way your sister’s attire could reflect on your stepmother would be if she went to school unwashed and wearing soiled, tattered clothing. Not all lesbians dress in the same style; some are very feminine. If Cheryl were a lesbian, it would be nothing to be ashamed of.
Children who are called names and bullied can become depressed to the point of self-harm or risky behavior. Find a teacher or counselor at school you can confide in about what’s going on. Your parents could benefit from an intervention — and so could Cheryl.