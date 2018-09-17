Wife blindsided by husband’s past romance
DEAR ABBY: My husband, “Bill,” and I have been happily married for 22 years and have two very active, beautiful children. Our oldest daughter has been playing on a traveling soccer team for the last five years. Bill and I go all over the country to watch her play and have become very close to the head coach, “Marla,” and her family. I recently learned through another parent that Bill dated Marla for three years prior to us getting married. This parent informed me the relationship between Bill and Marla was so serious they had discussed marriage. When I heard it, I was very upset. I couldn’t understand why my husband would keep that information from me all this time. When I asked him, he said it was true, but he hadn’t felt it had been necessary to tell me. I feel I have been misled and lied to. It makes me wonder how many other secrets he’s hiding from me. Do I have the right to be upset about this situation? — KEPT IN THE DARK
DEAR KEPT: You have the right to be upset — and angry — about the deception. Bill appears to have a large character flaw, and the two of you appear to have a serious communication problem. Before this damages your marriage further, you and Bill should schedule some sessions with a licensed marriage and family therapist. If he stonewalls or refuses to go with you, go without him.