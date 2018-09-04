Options for retiree’s wife to join him exploring
DEAR ABBY: The wife of “Headed for the Open Road” (June 25) will never forgive herself if she doesn’t accompany her newly retired husband on his open-road adventures. After working for 40 years and retiring from my third job, my life partner and I went everywhere and did everything together. Three and a half months after my retirement, he passed away suddenly. I would never have forgiven myself if I hadn’t experienced our frozen Jeep in Yellowstone or the eerie silence on the edge of the Hoh Rain Forest in western Washington state. That wife needs to get off her duff and have the adventures of a lifetime. — RICK T. IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR RICK: Thanks for writing and sharing your experiences. Many other passionate travelers responded. Read on: DEAR ABBY: Maybe the problem is the idea of a road trip, not the notion of travel. Perhaps he should suggest they go on a cruise or vacation in a nice resort somewhere. She might warm up more to travel if it sounded like a vacation rather than a long drive. And cruises are great — no daily packing/unpacking, opportunities to “dress up,” dancing, nightly entertainment, moonlit walks, not to mention days in exotic ports around the world. — TRAVELER, WITH A CAPITAL “T”