When is right time to mention implants?
DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship with a very special man who is five years younger. We met on an online dating site and have been seeing each other for several years. We are well suited for each other and very much in love. We have now decided to live together, with the possibility of marriage. My dilemma is I have breast implants. I had the surgery 20 years ago when I was newly widowed and about to start dating again. I never told any of the men I dated, and I don’t believe anyone suspected. Now that this relationship is serious, I wonder if I need to tell my guy. I’d prefer not to say anything. I am afraid he may have an altered opinion of my body after I tell him. Please advise. — OLD, BUT NOT DEAD
DEAR O.B.N.D.: If you really believe he’d leave you after several years together because you told him you have breast implants, then he REALLY isn’t the man for you. I think you should level with him, because if one of the implants should need an “adjustment” or replacement, he will find out then and may resent the fact that you hadn’t told him. If you two are happy together, I seriously doubt it will create a wedge between you. Telling him would be better than feeling guilty that you didn’t.