Mom's meddling adds stress to the arrival of first baby
Dear Abby: I am in my 20s, married and seven months pregnant. My problem is my overbearing and manipulative mother. She guilt-trips me, uses social media to shame me and has tried to harm herself and blame me for it, saying I caused it because I’m a horrible daughter.
Now that I am expecting my first child, she’s trying to control everything. All the boundaries I set are being pushed and crossed. This is causing a lot of stress for me. What can I do to get free of my crazy, overbearing mother?! — Needs Freedom in South Carolina
Dear Needs Freedom: Recognize that as an adult, YOU are now in control. Stress isn’t good for you or your baby at a time like this. As a mother, your first responsibility will be to your little one.
If your mother has tried to harm herself in the past — regardless of her reasons for it — surely others are aware of it. Because she is toxic and unstable, you have every right to distance yourself from her drama. Draw the line. Accept that you can’t please everyone, and that includes your overbearing mother.
Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.