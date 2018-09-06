COMICS & TV 2 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save COMICS & TV Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Popular on PressofAC.com NJ woman wins $2.4 million jackpot at Borgata Two people killed in A.C. crash identified Winfrey praises Middle Township police in surprise Whitesboro visit Lang, III, Walter O.C. man ejected from boat after hitting sandbar in Great Egg Harbor Bay Today's ePaper Press of Atlantic City (PAC) • ePaper Login • Subscriber services • Need A Subscription? More stories NFL Preview NFL Power Rankings: See who's ranked where entering Week 1 NFL 2018: Everything you need to know about all 32 teams NFL 2018: 30 key players on new teams in 2018 NFL 2018: Questions abound, from anthems to rule changes Upcoming Events Browse Today's events Submit Sep 6 Beginner Bridge Lessons Thu, Sep 6, 2018 Sep 6 CMC Library - Yoga For Beginners at Wildwood Crest Thu, Sep 6, 2018 Sep 6 Free Yoga and Meditation for Cancer Recovery Thu, Sep 6, 2018 Press of Atlantic City Contests 2018 Pro Football more contests Featured Businesses Avalon Golf Club 1510 Rte 9 N, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 609-465-4653 Website Beachcomber Camping Resort | Cape May NJ 462 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204 609-886-6035 Currently Open Website Shore Vascular & Vein Center | Varicose Vein Treatment 442 Bethel Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244 609-927-3030 Website Village Kitchen 46 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223 609-390-1174 Website Find a local business