COMICS & TV 4 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save COMICS & TV Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Popular on PressofAC.com Cape doctor loses license for allegedly overprescribing opioids Ex-Millville baseball standout, brother-in-law of Mike Trout, dies at 24 Ocean City lifeguards save toddler who stopped breathing on beach Child porn charges vs Pleasantville High School principal upgraded Hartman, Shawn Today's ePaper Press of Atlantic City (PAC) • ePaper Login • Subscriber services • Need A Subscription? Upcoming Events Browse Today's events Submit Aug 16 Summer Academy Thu, Aug 16, 2018 Aug 16 TUESDAY/THURSDAY TOURS Thu, Aug 16, 2018 Aug 16 EHT Parks and Recreation Baseball Camp Thu, Aug 16, 2018 loading... Press of Atlantic City Contests 2018 Pro Football more contests Featured Businesses Avalon Golf Club 1510 Rte 9 N, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 609-465-4653 Website Beachcomber Camping Resort | Cape May NJ 462 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204 609-886-6035 Currently Open Website Shore Vascular & Vein Center | Varicose Vein Treatment 442 Bethel Rd, Somers Point, NJ 08244 609-927-3030 Website Village Kitchen 46 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223 609-390-1174 Website Find a local business