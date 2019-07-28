Girlfriend upset by gym owners remarks
Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I have a joint membership at our local gym. Today the gym owner asked him if I was his mother. It upset me to the point of tears. I don’t look any older than he does. We are not the same race. He is fit; I’m not, but we are both in our early 30s.
Why do people ask rude questions when a simple check of paperwork would satisfy their curiosity? I feel I should say something to her like, “Mind your own business.” How do I get over this because I still would like to attend her gym? — Working Out in the Midwest
Dear Working Out: That gym owner is no rocket scientist. She could have lost two clients by asking that ill-advised question. Because you would like to continue patronizing the establishment, refrain from telling her to mind her own business.
P.S. It’s possible she was hitting on your fella, so ask him what he hoped to accomplish by repeating something so hurtful.
