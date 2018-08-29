Thursday, Aug. 30
ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-463-3619 or Atlantic.edu/CapeMay.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 13; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts and more; Galloway Municipal Complex, 300 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
GHOST WALK: 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; 45-minute walking tour; bring bug spray; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $15, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
HAMILTON MALL’S ‘GOT TALENT’: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; dancers, comedians, magicians, singers, contortionists; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
‘SHIPWRECK! WRECKS OF THE NORTH ATLANTIC’: exhibited through Sept. 1; exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the waters of the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor; Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “Beauty and the Beast,” PG; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, free. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Saturday, Sept. 1
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; free. BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
CAPE MAY SUNSET WINE CRUISES: 6 to 9 p.m.; sunset cruise across the Delaware Bay aboard the Cape May—Lewes Ferry; selected wines paired with gourmet courses; live entertainment; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $73. CMLF.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER’S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. DOOWW.com.
HANDS ON HISTORY AT COLD SPRING VILLAGE: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1, 2; crafts, activities, games, live entertainment; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May, $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
Sunday, Sept. 2
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
WILDWOOD BLOCK PARTY & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; family festival including crafts, games, rides, food and live entertainment; Fox Park, Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues, Wildwood, free admission. WildwoodsNJ.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
INDUSTRY WEDNESDAYS: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; free VIP access for locals working in hospitality, food and beverage, and nightlife to the new rooftop pool; live entertainment, food and drink specials; Cabana Five Bar & Pool Deck, the Chelsea Tower, 111 S. Chelsea Ave., Atlantic City; $25 non-industry personnel. Tropicana.net.
Thursday, Sept. 6
‘AN AFTERNOON IN JAPAN’: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; enjoy classical Japanese dance in elegant Soke Fujima style presented by Ichi fuji Dance Company, silent auction, buffet style dining, and cash bar; benefits Historic Cold Spring Village; Grand Hotel of Cape May, 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May, $35. 609-884-2531 or 609-884-6284.
Saturday, Sept. 8
ARTISTS’ DAY AND AUTHORS’ DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8; watch popular artists paint historical buildings and sites and meet with local authors for book signings; live music, food; Mauricetown Historical Society, 1229 Front St., Mauricetown, free. 856-785-1372 or 856-453-2175.
Thursday, Sept. 13
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Sept. 16
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m.; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Monday, Sept. 17
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; August program will feature Eva Mari DiGriorgio and Peter Murphy; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Sept. 22
FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in June, July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Kids Stuff
Friday, Aug. 31
JR. CLAMSHELL PITCHING TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m. registration, noon tournament; Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament; open to boys and girls in two age groups — ages 6 to 11 and ages 12 to 17; Windsor Beach, Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Saturday, Sept. 1
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 1, 2, 3; story reading, sailing lesson; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will be doing tableside magic and balloon twisting; Jazzy Jen will be fainting faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Music
Thursday, Aug. 30
HIGH FIDELITY & THE HI FI HORNS: 7 to 9 p.m.; part of the Music in the Plaza series; versatile and dynamic dance band; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Friday, Aug. 31
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.
THE SPINNERS: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; 2018 Cape May Summer Concert Series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TOM BRETT: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, 31; Tom Brett, Irish Folk Musician, will be returning to Cold Spring Brewery; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. 609-898-2300.
Saturday, Sept. 1
CUMBERLAND COUNTY COLLEGE JAZZ BAND & WIND ENSEMBLE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 6 p.m.; exciting mix of marches, pop, rock, and patriotic music; bring beach chairs or blankets; Sunset Beach, Sunset Boulevard, Cape May Point. 609-884-7079 or JohnWalterBand.org.
Sunday, Sept. 2
MICHAEL PEDICIN JR.: 8 to 9:15 p.m.; saxophone master Michael Pedicin Jr. hosted by the Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, minimum donation of $10 is requested. 609-846-3979 or CapeMayJazzVespers.com.
ODESSA KLEZMER BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
Sunday, Sept. 16
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
Thursday, Sept. 20
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
Theater
Thursday, Aug. 30
COMIC/HYPNOTIST FLIP ORLEY: 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 1, Screening Room, Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $25. 866-962-3595 or FlipOrley.com.
SHERLOCK & SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL: 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 28; Actors Off Stage presents “I Hate Monologues” and the Clio Project presents “Sherlock Holmes and the Avenging Angels”; Cape May City Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St., Cape May, single show: $25 adults, $15 students; combined show: $40 adults, $30 students. 609-459-3689 or ActorsOffStage.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
‘ARSENIC AND OLD LACE’: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 1; 1941 Broadway comedy hit; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May; $35, $30 seniors, $20 student/military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Nature
Saturday, Sept. 1
AUTUMN BIRD WALKS: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27; guided Autumn Bird Walks; bring water and bug spray; meet at the Visitor Center; EB Forsythe Wildlife Refuge, 800 Great Creek Road, Oceanville (Galloway Township), free. 609-384-4599 or AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
Thursday, Sept. 6
‘LANDSCAPING WITH NATIVE PLANTS’: 1 to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Countryside Garden Club; lecture on Landscaping with Native Plants led by Bruce Crawford, Director of Rutgers Gardens and adjunct professor in Landscape Architecture; light refreshments; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center Inc, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free. 856-451-2800, ext. 1 or 4.
‘PIPING PLOVERS ALONG THE FLYWAYS — NEW JERSEY AND BEYOND’: 6 to 7 p.m.; Todd Pover, CWF’s Senior Wildlife Biologist will share his 25 years of working with piping plovers; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.