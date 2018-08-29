shipwrecks

‘Shipwreck! Wrecks of the North Atlantic’ will be exhibited through Sept. 1 at the Museum of Cape May County. The exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the waters of the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor.

Thursday, Aug. 30

ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-463-3619 or Atlantic.edu/CapeMay.

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 13; local produce, seafood, baked goods, fresh food, flowers, honey, kids crafts and more; Galloway Municipal Complex, 300 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

GHOST WALK: 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; 45-minute walking tour; bring bug spray; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $15, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.

HAMILTON MALL’S ‘GOT TALENT’: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; dancers, comedians, magicians, singers, contortionists; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.

‘SHIPWRECK! WRECKS OF THE NORTH ATLANTIC’: exhibited through Sept. 1; exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the waters of the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor; Museum of Cape May County, 504 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.

THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “Beauty and the Beast,” PG; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, free. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

Saturday, Sept. 1

BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; free. BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.

CAPE MAY SUNSET WINE CRUISES: 6 to 9 p.m.; sunset cruise across the Delaware Bay aboard the Cape May—Lewes Ferry; selected wines paired with gourmet courses; live entertainment; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $73. CMLF.com.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER’S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. DOOWW.com.

HANDS ON HISTORY AT COLD SPRING VILLAGE: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1, 2; crafts, activities, games, live entertainment; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 South, Cape May, $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.

Sunday, Sept. 2

ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.

STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.

WILDWOOD BLOCK PARTY & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; family festival including crafts, games, rides, food and live entertainment; Fox Park, Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues, Wildwood, free admission. WildwoodsNJ.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

INDUSTRY WEDNESDAYS: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; free VIP access for locals working in hospitality, food and beverage, and nightlife to the new rooftop pool; live entertainment, food and drink specials; Cabana Five Bar & Pool Deck, the Chelsea Tower, 111 S. Chelsea Ave., Atlantic City; $25 non-industry personnel. Tropicana.net.

Thursday, Sept. 6

‘AN AFTERNOON IN JAPAN’: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; enjoy classical Japanese dance in elegant Soke Fujima style presented by Ichi fuji Dance Company, silent auction, buffet style dining, and cash bar; benefits Historic Cold Spring Village; Grand Hotel of Cape May, 1045 Beach Ave., Cape May, $35. 609-884-2531 or 609-884-6284.

Saturday, Sept. 8

ARTISTS’ DAY AND AUTHORS’ DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8; watch popular artists paint historical buildings and sites and meet with local authors for book signings; live music, food; Mauricetown Historical Society, 1229 Front St., Mauricetown, free. 856-785-1372 or 856-453-2175.

Thursday, Sept. 13

BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.

Sunday, Sept. 16

SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m.; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

Monday, Sept. 17

BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; August program will feature Eva Mari DiGriorgio and Peter Murphy; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.

Saturday, Sept. 22

FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in June, July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.

Kids Stuff

Friday, Aug. 31

JR. CLAMSHELL PITCHING TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m. registration, noon tournament; Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament; open to boys and girls in two age groups — ages 6 to 11 and ages 12 to 17; Windsor Beach, Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.

Saturday, Sept. 1

KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 1, 2, 3; story reading, sailing lesson; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will be doing tableside magic and balloon twisting; Jazzy Jen will be fainting faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.

Music

Thursday, Aug. 30

HIGH FIDELITY & THE HI FI HORNS: 7 to 9 p.m.; part of the Music in the Plaza series; versatile and dynamic dance band; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

Friday, Aug. 31

JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City. 609-270-4443.

THE SPINNERS: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; 2018 Cape May Summer Concert Series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.

TOM BRETT: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, 31; Tom Brett, Irish Folk Musician, will be returning to Cold Spring Brewery; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. 609-898-2300.

Saturday, Sept. 1

CUMBERLAND COUNTY COLLEGE JAZZ BAND & WIND ENSEMBLE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.

JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 6 p.m.; exciting mix of marches, pop, rock, and patriotic music; bring beach chairs or blankets; Sunset Beach, Sunset Boulevard, Cape May Point. 609-884-7079 or JohnWalterBand.org.

Sunday, Sept. 2

MICHAEL PEDICIN JR.: 8 to 9:15 p.m.; saxophone master Michael Pedicin Jr. hosted by the Cape May Jazz Vespers; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, minimum donation of $10 is requested. 609-846-3979 or CapeMayJazzVespers.com.

ODESSA KLEZMER BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.

Sunday, Sept. 16

JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.

Thursday, Sept. 20

THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.

Theater

Thursday, Aug. 30

COMIC/HYPNOTIST FLIP ORLEY: 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 1, Screening Room, Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $25. 866-962-3595 or FlipOrley.com.

SHERLOCK & SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL: 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 28; Actors Off Stage presents “I Hate Monologues” and the Clio Project presents “Sherlock Holmes and the Avenging Angels”; Cape May City Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St., Cape May, single show: $25 adults, $15 students; combined show: $40 adults, $30 students. 609-459-3689 or ActorsOffStage.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

‘ARSENIC AND OLD LACE’: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 1; 1941 Broadway comedy hit; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May; $35, $30 seniors, $20 student/military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

Nature

Saturday, Sept. 1

AUTUMN BIRD WALKS: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27; guided Autumn Bird Walks; bring water and bug spray; meet at the Visitor Center; EB Forsythe Wildlife Refuge, 800 Great Creek Road, Oceanville (Galloway Township), free. 609-384-4599 or AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.

Thursday, Sept. 6

‘LANDSCAPING WITH NATIVE PLANTS’: 1 to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Countryside Garden Club; lecture on Landscaping with Native Plants led by Bruce Crawford, Director of Rutgers Gardens and adjunct professor in Landscape Architecture; light refreshments; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center Inc, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free. 856-451-2800, ext. 1 or 4.

‘PIPING PLOVERS ALONG THE FLYWAYS — NEW JERSEY AND BEYOND’: 6 to 7 p.m.; Todd Pover, CWF’s Senior Wildlife Biologist will share his 25 years of working with piping plovers; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May City. 609-463-6386.

