All-Star weekend will be a homecoming for Common and Chance The Rapper.
The NBA said Thursday night the Grammy winners will be headline performers at the All-Star Game in Chicago on Feb. 16.
Chance The Rapper and Common were both born in Chicago.
Common will deliver remarks about what basketball means to the city before he introduces the All-Star rosters before the game. Chance The Rapper and some guests will perform at halftime, doing a medley of some of his biggest hits.
New play about Nancy Pelosi to debut in Chicago: A new commercial play about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is readying a world premiere in Chicago, just as its subject is at the center of the news and playing a central role in the impeachment of President Donald Trump,
Titled “The Adult in the Room,” the timely show will star the Broadway actress Orlagh Cassidy as the California Democrat. Opening night is scheduled for Jan. 26 at the rented Richard Christiansen Theatre inside the Victory Gardens. Directed by Heather Arnson and Conor Bagley, the project is produced by the Broadway and TV producers Jim Kierstead, Linda Karn and William Frenandez.
Acclaimed author, journalist Ward Just dies: Ward Just, a highly regarded political and war correspondent for The Washington Post who later drew upon his experiences for such acclaimed novel as “An Unfinished Season” and “Echo House,” died. He was 84.
Just’s wife, Sarah Catchpole, told The Associated Press he died Thursday at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He had been suffering from Lewy body dementia.
A native of Michigan City, Indiana, and the son and grandson of newspaper publishers, he had covered overseas conflicts for Newsweek before becoming one of the first hires by the Post’s managing editor Ben Bradlee, who started his job in 1965. Assigned to cover the Vietnam War, Just wrote hundreds of stories and survived wounds sustained from a grenade thrown during an attack by the North Vietnamese.
— Press news services
