Events
Friday, Dec. 6
AN OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 1; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
OC ARTS CENTER POTTERY & MOSAICS SALE: daily through Dec. 14; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; by the Ocean City Drama Guild; Hughes Performing Arts Center, Ocean City High School, 501 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City, $15 adults, $12 students and senior citizens. 609-536-0400 or OCSchools.BookTix.com.
‘AROUND THE WORLD — ITALY: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
CAPE MAY TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565.
CHRISTMAS IN THE PLAZA: 5 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7; sponsored by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees; carnival rides, craft and food vendors, holiday activities, entertainment and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-729-5501 or WildwoodHoliday.com.
‘JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM’: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 7; families journey through the streets of Bethlehem, crafts, games and live animals; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township, $10. 609-927-3838.
SANTA IN THE PARK: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; sponsored by the Absecon Fire Department; pony rides, bonfire, concession stand; bring an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food for the toy and food drive; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon.
SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN PARADE: 6:30 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Fire Co. #2; Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-653-0400.
TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Santa, Mrs. Claus arrive by firetruck in Christmas parade; holiday music; snacks and beverages provided; bring a canned food or non-perishable item; Buena Vista Township Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOLIDAY PARTY: 4 to 7 p.m.; open house; food, refreshments, music; History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9:30 or 11 a.m. seatings; breakfast and storytime; 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, $21 ages 13 and older, $14 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 800-643-3779 or EventBrite.com.
CAPE MAY CRAFTS AT CHRISTMAS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8; Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $1 donation. DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
CHECKMATES CHESS CLUB: noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for all ages; play a friendly game of chess with others; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Christian Community Crafters of Southern Ocean Congregational Church; Parkertown Fire Company, 830 Railroad Drive, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-812-0325.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT, BAKE & SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville. 609-284-5247.
CHURCH OF THE ADVENT CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Church of the Advent Parish Hall, 612 Franklin St., Cape May. 609-884-3065.
COLORING AFTERNOON FOR STRESS RELIEF: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21; open to adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113.
DICKENS CRAFT FAIR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; three locations: Mays Landing Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St.; Atlantic County Library, Main Street and Farragut Avenue; Memorial Park, Mays Landing. 609-317-3732 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
EGG HARBOR CITY TREE LIGHTING: 6 p.m.; music, hot chocolate, cupcakes from Simply Sweet Cupcakes, holiday music, Santa arrives by firetruck; Rose Mohr Atlantic County Library Branch, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-0081 or EggHarborCity.org.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., over 50 vendors; Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash Avenue, Linwood. 609-374-5285.
GARAGE SALE AND PIEROGI SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sts. Peter & Paul UOC, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville. 856-697-2255.
HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW AT THE SHEEP FARM: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 8; rain or shine; North Country Knits, 551 Hands Mill Road, Belleplain. 609-861-0328.
HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR: 4 to 8 p.m.; self guided tour; rain or shine; begins at the Presbyterian Church on Main Street, Mays Landing, $12 advance, $15 at the door. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Sea Isle City Historical Society will host their annual Holiday Open House; Sea Isle City Historical Museum, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, free. 609-263-2992 or SeaIsleMuseum.com.
HOLIDAY TRAIN DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day); O gauge model train layout with three trains and several winter themed operating items; Absecon City Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon. 609-442-1871.
HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22; magical talking tree, train rides, story time with Mrs. Claus, shopping; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HOSPITALITY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; music, food tastings; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
LUMINARY LIGHT FESTIVAL: 5 to 7 p.m.; decorate and personalize a luminary bag in honor of a family member, friend, beloved pet, or just for fun; live violin music and sing-along caroling; wine, beer, cheese trays; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, $20, reservations requested. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
MOVIE SCREENING AND DISCUSSION: 1 to 4 p.m.; Film Society membership is free and for adult library members in good standing; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3070 or ACFPL.org.
PEARL HARBOR DAY SERVICE: noon; hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars North Wildwood Post 5941; all are invited to attend to remember those lost on Dec. 7, 1941 and in World War II that followed; Hereford Inlet seawall, located in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave., North Wildwood.
SHORELINE MODEL RAILROAD CLUB DISPLAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through January; Lionel-style model train layout with operating contemporary and vintage trains and accessories; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-3631.
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
THE FIDDLE CLUB AND TRADITIONAL HOLIDAY MUSIC: 2 to 3 p.m.; the Fiddle Club under the direction of Dr. May Strange; get in the holiday spirit with beautiful music; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
‘TRANSFORMATION AND TRAVEL’: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; meeting for those interested in a productive and goal orientated physical environment; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $5. 347-406-2191.
WASSAIL DAY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; enjoy hands-on crafts, live music, hot beverages and holiday treats served by historical interpreters in period clothing; Father Christmas, horse-drawn wagon ride; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
LINWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; balloon artist for the kids and wreath making (must register) for adults; light brunch; Linwood Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
PEARL HARBOR DAY CEREMONY: 1 p.m.; presented by the Egg Harbor Submariners base; Somers Point beach. 609-576-3239.
Monday, Dec. 9
BRIDGE: 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30; weekly play challenges; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
COFFEE WITH COPS: 9 to 11 a.m.; residents and visitors can speak with local police officers and ask questions about public safety and other police-related topics; complimentary coffee and light refreshments will be served; Edward Jones Investments, 4314 Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-263-4311.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT: 4 to 5 p.m.; have fun making an ugly holiday sweater; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through March 20, 2020; receive instruction on the English language; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE WORKSHOP: 1 p.m. Dec. 9, 16, 20, 22, Maria Moss, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood, $35. 609-926-7991, ext. 3 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
JEWELRY WORKSHOP: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; presented by Molly McKeefery; learn how to create a unique link bracelet using jewelry findings, beautiful beads, and hand tools; materials provided; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, registration and a valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St. Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEARN HOW TO BUDGET: 6 to 7 p.m.; “Learn How to Budget” presented by TD Bank; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Dec. 21; bring your knitting, crochet, needlepoint, and other projects to work on at the library; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
MAH-JONGG: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; join a group of competitive Mahjongg players; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION STRATEGIC PLANNING INITIATIVE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9, Jan. 22; Middle Township Public Schools will be developing a strategic plan to engage employees, parents, students, community members, business owners, and government leaders in the future planning of the school district; Middle Township Middle School, 300 E. Pacific Ave., Cape May Court House. 609-465-1800, ext. 3100.
MOUSE-AROUND MONDAYS: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 16; for adults; learn computer basics, such as mousing skills, creating Word documents, surfing the Internet; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
MOVIE NIGHT ‘COLLATERAL BEAUTY’: 6 to 8 p.m.; movie night full of snacks, drinks, and fun; Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
UNFINISHED CRAFT NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; bring your project to the Library to finish it up before December gets busy; refreshments provided; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
WALK-IN ESL LAB: 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 30; self-directed session where participants can access the language-learning software Rosetta Stone, along with other library resources, to improve English skills; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING CLASSES: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14, 2020, St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Room 101, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-231-9059 or MakingWaves.Church.
FILM: ‘WHERE’D YOU GO BERNADETTE?’: 6 to 8 p.m.; inspiring comedy about Bernadette Fox, a loving mom who becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FIRST TIME HOME BUYER WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Linda Ralls, from Weichert Realtors, and Frank Guarramone, a loan officer from Fairway mortgage, will be here to talk you through the process and assist you in how to start saving to buy your first home; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration requested. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; learn about the Job Corps program, open to individuals 16-24 years old who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Buena Vista Township, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31; duplicate bridge, all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
‘YOUR LIBRARY 24/7’: 2 to 3 p.m. every other Tuesday through Dec. 10; for adults; participants must know how to use a mouse and keyboard; learn about the library’s resources; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class focused on basic computer skills; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MOVIE NIGHT ‘COLLATERAL BEAUTY’: 6 to 8 p.m.; movie night full of snacks, drinks, and fun; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Thursday, Dec. 12
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Dec. 12; hosted by Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County; for adults; bring in samples, ask questions and get advice; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COUNTY STORE: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 19, 26; library assistance, return or pick-up materials; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT: 6 to 8 p.m.; each store will be running its own promotion, from discounts to food tastings; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
HOLIDAY SOCIAL: 4 to 6 p.m.; afternoon of holiday fun with friends and neighbors as you dance to seasonal music by Marilyn & the Monroes while enjoying light refreshments; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
INTERVIEW PREPARATION: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; learn the tips and tricks to make the best first impression; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: ‘HOLIDAY SOCIAL’: 11 a.m. to noon; features a musical performance by the Smithville Elementary School Chorus; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
Friday, Dec. 13
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
LIVING NATIVITY: 6 to 9 p.m.; hosted by Holy Trinity Parish; musical presentation by children from the parish, cookies, hot chocolate; St. James Church, Ventnor, free admission.
Saturday, Dec. 14
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LOWER TOWNSHIP ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; floats, bands, community groups and brightly decorated fire trucks; Bayshore Road from Breakwater Road to Rosehill Parkway, North Cape May. 609-827-8771 or TownshipOfLower.org.
Monday, Dec. 16
3M MOVIE MARATHON: 3 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest; monthly movie viewing of two films; snacks and drinks provided; Atlantic Center for Indepdendent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
BETH EL MOVIE DAY: 3 to 5 p.m.; call for movie title; includes snacks, including popcorn and drinks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $5. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
BOOK CLUB MEETING: 1 to 2 p.m.; discuss this month’s read, “The Book Charmer” by Karen Hawkins; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
DIY SOAP & BATH BOMBS: 5 to 6:15 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
FREE (R) MOVIE: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; call for movie title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
‘LET’S KNIT’ CLUB: 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays; Let’s Knit and Crochet Club for seniors age 60 and older; bring your own supplies and projects; Hammonton Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
ORIGAMI CLASS: 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 28; open to all experience levels, beginners welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
ORNAMENT WORKSHOP: ‘WRAPPED HOLIDAY DECORATIONS’: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; presented by Molly McKeefery; learn how to create a beautiful holiday ornaments using different materials such as ribbons, yarn, fabric, twine, and more; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
SOUL LINE DANCE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through Dec. 16; learn how to soul line dance; Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate. 609-822-2285.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August, Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, iPad, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEH BOOK DISCUSSION: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; “Karolina’s Twins” by Ronald. H. Balson; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
INTERACTIVE FAMILY MOVIE AND CRAFT NIGHT: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; watch a fun holiday movie and interact with the movie using props provided at the program; refreshments provided; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; stop by the library for 6 rounds of trivia; winning team will receive prizes; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOUR LIBRARY 24/7 — TIPS, TRICKS, AND THINGS TO TRY: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
ADULT CRAFT CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, Dec. 18; for ages 18 and older; learn how to make creative crafts in this fun and relaxed class; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
BAKING WITH CHEF LINDA SCHWARTZ: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Chef Linda Schwartz will demonstrate how to make a baked treat; Avalon Senior Center, 3100 Dune Drive, Avalon; registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; join efforts to make Galloway a more environmentally friendly place to live; Atlantic County Library, 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Thursday, Dec. 19
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; get help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, or an app; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WARSAW GHETTO: A SHOWING AND DISCUSSION: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Robert Holden; showing of “A Film Unfinished”; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through January; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 28
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Dining out
Friday, Dec. 6
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:35 to 7 p.m.; meatloaf dinner; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Saturday, Dec. 7
HOAGIE AND BAKE SALE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Belleplain VFW Post 6257 hoagie/bake sale; Italian hoagies and Meatball hoagies will be available for $7 each; bake sale with homemade baked good; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain. 609-861-2298.
Friday, Dec. 13
VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS: 4:30 to 7 p.m.; baked ziti and sausage; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., Belleplain, $10. 609-861-2298.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m.; brunch spread and chance to meet other Mahjong and card players in the community; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Dec. 28
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. fourth Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast; Ocean City Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 kids.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Dec. 4
BETH ISRAEL JOINS OPERATION GRATITUDE: daily through Dec. 6; Beth Israel is collecting care package items for military, first responders and veterans as part of the national Operation Gratitude program; items will be packaged and sent to troops stationed overseas, their families left behind, first responders, veterans and caregivers; Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org or OperationGratitude.com.
MITTEN TREE: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 23; Longport Historical Society will sponsor their annual Mitten Tree in Borough Hall during the month of December; items requested are gloves, mittens, scarves, hats, and “fun” underwear for younger children; Longport Historical Society Museum, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
HOLIDAY TOY AND FOOD DRIVE: daily through Dec. 18; Teamsters Local 331 is collecting new toys, unexpired canned goods and other non-perishable items; drop off at 1 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-641-2331 or TeamstersLocal331.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
For kids
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Friday, Dec. 6{/span}
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 to 11 a.m.; eat breakfast with Santa and get a free picture; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
HOMESCHOOL KID’S BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon; contact the library for the current title; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Dec. 7
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; teens and young adults are invited to run their own Dungeons & Dragons game with supplies and snacks provided by the library; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
MAGICIAN CHAD JUROS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; internationally recognized magician Chad Juros will mix a blend of magic, juggling and comedy; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; for ages 3 to 6; kids must be accompanied by an adult; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TWEEN DAYS IN TEEN LOUNGE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 7; for ages 9 to 12; play Xbox360, PS3 or Nintendo Wii; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 8, 15; visit with Santa while enjoying a family-friendly breakfast buffet; Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St., Cape May, $20 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, $5 ages 2 and younger who are dining. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
MEET AND GREET WITH SANTA AND FROZEN FRIENDS: 1 to 4 p.m.; meet and greet with Santa and “Frozen” friends; crafts, face painting, snacks, prize drawing; Seaville Firehouse, 36 Route 50, Seaville, $5. avacavaliere@comcast.net.
Monday, Dec. 9
MINECRAFT CLUB: 5 or 6:30 p.m. second or third Mondays; for ages 8 to 12; helps kids build problem solving and planning skills; Technology Learning Center at the CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PLAY DATE: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 16; for ages 1-4; entertain yourself with our puzzles and blocks, while enjoying music and a snack; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 23; for ages 2 to 4 years old; introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; stories, song, crafts, games and movement; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
BABY BOUNCE: 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Dec. 10; program is designed to introduce infants (ages 0-24 months) to the world of sounds and stories; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
BABY/TODDLER TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for babies and toddlers ages 0 — 2 1/2 and their caregivers; stories, songs and one-on-one reading time; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
CREATIVE CRAFTS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for kids ages 6 to 12; take home crafts with seasonal themes; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
PRESCHOOL RHYME TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 10; stories, songs, fingerplays, creative movement and simple crafts for ages 3 to 5; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD (TAB): 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; gain valuable leadership skills and earn community service hours; for ages 12 to 18; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; stories, rhymes, music, and movement for children 18-36 months and their caregivers; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; preschoolers ages 2 1/2 — 5 and their caregivers are invited to Preschool Story Time; stories, songs and crafts; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
TEEN ANIME CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; view and discuss anime and share artwork; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN WINTER PARTY: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13-18; hot cocoa, light refreshments, and a White Elephant gift exchange; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6 or VinelandLibrary.org/Young_Adults.
Thursday, Dec. 12
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Thursday through Dec. 31, 2020; help us build Lego masterpieces after school every other Friday; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
ROBOTICS CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; building robots for 9-11 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Friday, Dec. 13
CODE YOUR HERO: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.; all skill levels are welcome, grades 2-8; celebrate Computer Science Education Week; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
MAKERSPACE: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. every other Friday through Dec. 31; code, tinker and explore; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Dec. 14
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: 1 to 2 p.m.; volunteering group for ages 13 to 18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks, and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
CRAFT CLUB FOR KIDS: GINGERBREAD: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; decorate a gingerbread house-all materials provided; for ages 8 to 18; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
READ TO A FURRY BUDDY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; allows children to read aloud to a service dog; recommended for independent readers age 6 and older; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-926-7991 or LinwoodLibrary.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
TODDLER TIME: SNOWFLAKE CRAFT: 1 to 2 p.m.; bring your toddler for an afternoon of learning through play; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Thursday, Dec. 19
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; story time for 4 to 6 year olds; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Dec. 26
EXPLORER POST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays; high school students ages 14 to 18 can learn about environmental career fields; ACUA, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com.
Friday, Dec. 27
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”}Groups{/span}
Friday, Dec. 6
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Dec. 7
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANON: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28, Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore, Villas. 609-898-8756.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
PARKINSON LIFE CENTER MONTHLY SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 11 a.m. to noon first Saturdays; support group meeting for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, family or friends; Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Dec. 9
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; speaker part of the meeting will be followed by the regular support meeting for caregivers and consumers; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
ADULT DIABETES COMMUNITY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Tree House Room, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 13 N. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Cape Assist’s Caregiver Support Group; provides participants with an outlet to help manage and reduce their stress and improve their lifestyle; open to adults caring for individuals 51 years or older, or someone with a disability; Park Road Facility, 4501 Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-522-5960.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
MYELOMA SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; part of the International Myeloma Foundation; meet to learn about Myeloma, treatment options, nutritional guidelines and support of others living with the effects of Myeloma; Southern Ocean Medical Center, 1140 W. Route 72, Manahawkin. 609-510-6026.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN BALLET CLASSES: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-272-1199 or CygnusArts.org.
SENIOR CITIZEN DRAWING AND PAINTING CLASSES: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; for Atlantic County residents age 65 and older; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, 5045 English Greek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-892-4161 or CygnusArts.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ACFSO Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
TUESDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, $9, $10. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
UPPER TWP. SUSTAINABLE JERSEY GREEN TEAM MEETING: 3 to 4 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Twp. Municipal Bldg., 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg (Woodbine). 609-464-0920 or facebook.com/UpperTwpGreenTeam.
YOUNG ADULT STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, 2020; students, non-students and “20-Somethings” meet to discuss common young adult issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more; provided by the Mental Health Association in partnership with The Wellness Center; Stockton University, meeting room 2, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
CMCH AARP MEETING: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; AARP Chapter 1182 meeting; Devico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House. 510-579-4712.
ITALIAN CULTURE CLUB: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June 2020; with Marie Catanese; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEISURE CLUB AT OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL: 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays through June 2020, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 40th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-390-8269.
Thursday, Dec. 12
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through July 2020; workshop-style meeting with a topic each month; for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. second Thursdays; topics such as strategies for better health, family and relationships, occupational wellness, and others; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SECOND THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to noon second Thursdays through Dec. 12; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; anyone age 16 and older with a little beading or wirework experience is encouraged to attend; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE: 3 to 4 p.m.; for all ages; members will not only be able to interact with one another through learning the game, but will be able to coach each other into becoming better chess players; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration requested. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SIP AND SNACK BOOK CLUB: 2 to 3 p.m. second Saturdays through Dec. 14; for adults; enjoy snacks and beverages while discussing the book of the month; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration required. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Dec. 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY NUMISMATIC SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. third Mondays; learn how to grade and determine the value of coins; all ages welcome; food and refreshments; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; support group for those who have lost someone to suicide; offered by a therapist and peer; provided via a partnership between Mindful Counseling Center, LLC and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mindful Counseling Center, LLC, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township. 609-377-5859 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
AARP MID ATLANTIC CHAPTER #4191 MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays except July and August; national AARP members and members transferring from other AARP Chapters are invited to attend, along with persons 50+ years of age who would like to join or learn more about AARP; Galloway Senior Center, 621 W. Whitehorse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-804-3082.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SOUTH JERSEY IRISH AMERICAN CULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. third Tuesdays through June, 2020; Irish singer/musician Tom Brett will perform; American Legion Hall Post #28, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon, free admission. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; led by social worker Kyle Miceli, MSW, LSW, CDP; learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; for individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls; find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
ESCAPE AND ENJOY AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20, Dec. 18; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY GENERAL MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18, Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP REPUBLICAN CLUB MEETING: 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays, Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Facebook.com/HTGOP.
KNITTERS: 1 to 3 p.m.; bring your own materials and join the group in the cozy library; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by NAMI Atlantic/Cape May; concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers; Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Erma. 609-335-2952 or NamiAC.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays through Dec. 18; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; all current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or narfe-njchapter1664.org.
ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Michelle Devine; title for December, “Varina” by Charles Frazier; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘THE ESCAPE AND ENJOY’ AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; discuss chosen books in an informal, friendly setting; March: “Educated” by Tara Westover; Public Library, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, registration requested. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
Thursday, Dec. 19
COFFEE KLATCH POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:30 a.m.; casual, social group that includes coffee, delicious refreshments and great conversation about Israel/U.S. news and world events; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $4. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for December, “The Innocent Man” by John Grisham; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; for teens and adults; “A Winter Dream” by Richard Paul Evans; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY MEETING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursdays through June, 2020; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May meeting; light refreshments; presentation entitled “Healthy Skin Care” will be given by Susanne Taraschi, Esthetician, Paolini Skin Care; GFWC Women’s Community Club of Cape May Cape May, 780 Seashore and Academy Roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496 or WomensCommunityClubOfCapeMay.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; professional and aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; bring your own original play; male readers needed; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
HAMILTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETINGS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; looking for new members interested in discovering and collecting material, preservation and disseminating historical information; Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-909-0272 or HamiltonHistorical.org.
Monday, Jan. 6
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, Dec. 6
EPSOM SALT BATH PRESENTATION: 1 to 2 p.m.; presented by Kelly Dilullo; information about the proper use of Essential Oils to balance your life, stay above the wellness line and live chemical free; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, registration and valid library card required. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
TAI CHI FOR ADULTS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 20; Tai Chi and Qigong classes for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Dec. 7
ATLANTICARE CHILDBIRTH EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; one day, comprehensive class will include prenatal care, childbirth, and breastfeeding education; The Leadership Studio, 161 Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
D.D.P. YOGA: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28; blends classic yoga positions, dynamic resistance training, and old school calisthenics; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
PHYSICAL FITNESS APPS: 10 to 11 a.m.; with Cathy Zane; learn about physical fitness apps to help you make a change for the new year; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
QIGONG AND TAI CHI: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21, 2019; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 9
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FAMILY FITNESS KICKBOXING: 5 to 6 p.m.; wear comfortable clothes to be able to move around; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652 0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
LIFELINE SCREENING: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Life Line Screening, a leading provider of community-based preventive health screenings, is offering a preventive health event at Beth EI Synagogue; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, pricing varies. 888-653-6441 or BethElSynagogue.com.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
EXERCISE CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 2, Senior Center, 621 West White Horse Pike, Galloway Township, free. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
ATLANTICARE CARING FOR LUNG HEALTH SEMINAR: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; learn about Cardiothoracic and Pulmonary Services offered at AtlantiCare Heart & Vascular Institute; AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin, free, registration required. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
MIND AND BODY WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon second and fourth Wednesdays; discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 12/18 class will begin at 6:15 p.m.; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Dec. 12
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; Cape May Court House Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or RedCrossBlood.org.
BODY MASS INDEX SCREENINGS: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 106 Court House South Dennis Road, Suite 200, 2nd Floor, Cape May Court House. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Friday, Dec. 13
BABY BASICS CLASS: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, 1925 Pacific Ave., Broomall Conference Room, Atlantic City. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, 219 N. White Horse Pike, Suite 104, Hammonton. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
ONE-DAY CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $100. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Monday, Dec. 16
COFFEE WITH A DOC: ‘MATTERS OF THE HEART’: 9 to 10 a.m.; learn about the services that AtlantiCare’s Heart & Vascular Institute provides, find out more about heart disease, risk factors and ways to stay healthy; talk features Kenneth Khaw, M.D., board-certified interventional cardiologist at AtlantiCare Physician Group; Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery, 212 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 23; Yoga Nidra on 12/16/19 will extend class to noon; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations for instructor accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000.
CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Thursday, Dec. 19
FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.
Saturday, Dec. 21
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
Monday, Jan. 6
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Friday, Dec. 6{/span}
HOLIDAY CONCERT: noon to 1 p.m.; Atlantic City High School Choir will perform; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MAINLAND CHORAL SOCIETY CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.; conducted by Stephen A. Beddia, Organist/Choir Director of Our Lady of Sorrows, and accompanied by Debra Roland; Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, free-will offering taken. 609-432-7876.
Saturday, Dec. 7
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY HOLIDAY CONCERT SERIES: Dec. 7, 8; showcasing the classical music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Gustav Holst, Franz Schubert, Russell Steinberg, Arthur Harris, Adolfe Adam, and Johann Strauss II; 3 p.m. Dec. 7, Guaracini Performing Arts Center, Rowan College of South Jersey — Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $30 adults, $20 kids. BayAtlanticSymphony.org.
Sunday, Dec. 8
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3 to 5 p.m.; enjoy a mix of light classical, traditional and contemporary Christmas music; light refreshments; St. John’s United Church of Christ, 307 London Ave., Egg Harbor City, free admission. 609-965-1195.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CANTATA: 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. performances; “And There Was Light” Christmas Cantata; First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church St., Cape May Court House. 856-340-0772 or CourtHouseUMC.org.
‘JAZZ ON AN EARLIER DECEMBER AFTERNOON’: 1:30 to 3 p.m.; featuring Jazz Pianist John Colliani; Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, $10 beverage or food purchase. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.
MAINLAND CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; Longport Historical Society presents “Glad Tidings We Bring!” with the Mainland Choral Society; cookie reception following the concert; Church of the Holy Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, Longport, free admission. 609-410-5939.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
HOLIDAY FAVORITES: 6 to 7 p.m.; “Cape Shore Chorus Presents Holiday Favorites” presented by Cape Shore Sweet Adelines; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
SUITE INSPIRATION’S BRIGANTINE CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Brigantine North School, 301 E. Evans Blvd., Brigantine, free admission. 609-748-1583 or SuiteInspiration.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
CHANCEL CHOIR PERFORMANCE: 4 p.m.; Christmas cantata, “The Light of the World,” featuring traditional Christmas music; Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave., Linwood. 609-823-4590 or 609-287-1671.
Religion
Tuesday, Dec. 10
ADULT BIBLE STUDY: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through June 30, 2020; led by Father George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, pre-registration recommended for each class. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or 609 653-8092, ext. 4 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Thursday, Dec. 19
COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 a.m. to noon; enjoy refreshments while talking politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion and more; Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 15; birthday get-together for alumni celebrating 75th birthdays; includes a dinner buffet and a cash bar, dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, $45. cvr534@aol.com or andiade6@yahoo.com.
