Events
Wednesday, Aug. 15
ADULT COLORING: 2 to 4 p.m.; rediscover the joy of coloring; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
ANCESTRY: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to use our newest database; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH AMY READE: 6 to 7 p.m.; author of bestselling gothic fiction, including “Secrets of Hallstead House”; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BABY BOOMERS TECHNOLOGY TRAINING PROGRAM: Mondays through Wednesdays through Aug. 29; for those ages 50 or older who need to enhance your current skills to become more marketable for a job; T.Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $99. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
BACHARACH COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250.
CARNEY’S RESTAURANT FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; face painting by Jazzy Jen and balloon twisting and tableside magic by Ken the Magician; Carney’s, 401 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-748-2237 or CarneysNJ.com.
‘COOKIE MYSTERY’ FORENSIC SCIENCE LEARNING EXPERIMENT: 10 a.m. to noon; designed to engage children as crime scene investigators to solve the mystery of the broken cookie jar; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAMES: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Shore Bridge Club, London Square and Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.com.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; ACUA Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
FREE WORKSHOP FOR UNEMPLOYED, UNDEREMPLOYED: 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Nov. 14; T. Byrd Training Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, free, registration required. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
GALLOWAY SENIOR CENTER WORKSHOP: 12:30 to 2:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; free workshop about diabetes; 621 West White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, registration required. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
‘IN CELEBRATION OF SEA GLASS’: 2 to 5 p.m.; fifth annual event; light refreshments; Splash, 513 Carpenter’s Lane, Cape May, free. 609-846-7100.
MUSIC AND MOVEMENT: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; for ages 2 to 5; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m.; based on the novel by Jeff VanderMeer; showing of “Annihilation”; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
ON-LINE JOB APPLICATION BASICS FOR SENIORS 55+: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Wednesdays through Sept. 5; for seniors who are having difficulty applying for jobs online or creating and updating a resume; T. Byrd Center, 1501 S. New Road, Pleasantville, $10. 609-484-9356 or TByrdCenter.com.
PATCONG CREEK FOUNDATION COMMUNITY NIGHT: 7 to 8 p.m.; guest speaker; Youth Center, Marks Road, Somers Point. 609-233-8935.
TECH WORKSHOP- EMAIL 101: 2 to 3 p.m.; with Sean Farrell; learn the basics of using email; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WORLD ABOVE POETRY WELCOMES SHAMAR HILL: 7 to 9 p.m.; open mic; guest reader Shamar Hill; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463.
Thursday, Aug. 16
ACCC FARMERS MARKET: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College; live music, vendors; Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. 609-463-3619 or Atlantic.edu/CapeMay.
ADULT COLORING: 11 a.m. to noon; supplies provided; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ART CHAT: 10 a.m. to noon; meet and talk with fellow artists; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 25; learn to play Bridge; London Square Mall, 201 Tilton Road, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
HAMILTON MALL’S ‘GOT TALENT’: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16, 23; grand finale Aug. 30; dancers, comedians, magicians, singers, contortionists; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
MEET THE ARTIST: noon to 3 p.m.; designer Michael Aram signs his works; Paper Chase, 8000 Ventnor Ave., Margate; free. 609-822-4583.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; taught by Jim Talone; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; in-depth discussion and writing critiques; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free, registration requested. 856-794-4244 ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
REVERSE AMERICAN IDOL: 2 to 4 p.m.; contestants perform horrible songs as terribly as possible; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SCRABBLE CLUB: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; test out your Scrabble skills; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
TEA TIME AT THE AVALON HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m. to noon; enjoy tea with us as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-0090 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 to 8 p.m.; food, music, and fun throughout the town; Downtown Hammonton. 609-626-3420 or NoyesMuseum.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through August; movie and an activity; Aug. 16: showing of “Smurfs: The Lost Village”, rated PG; rain date Aug. 17; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, free. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays; players of all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
THURSDAY MAKERS: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; hands-on music related projects; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
TOURS OF SVDPRS: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School, 5809 Main St., Mays Landing. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
ZENTANGLE: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Patti Mazzola, a certified Zentangle instructor, will teach you the basics of the Zentangle art form; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 17
SJFMC NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK CELEBRATION: 4 to 7 p.m.; theme for National Health Centers Week is “Celebrating Health Centers: Home of America’s Health Care Heroes”; dental, vision, and eye screenings, immunizations and educational materials for children and adults; free backpacks and supplies; refreshments provided; entertainment, bouncy house, face painting, and more; Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers, 932 S. Main St., Atlantic City, free. SJFMC.org.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; call for more details.; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: noon to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open orientation to those in Atlantic County seeking volunteer work; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Saturday, Aug. 18
BIG MARK’S BEACH BASH: 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 18, 19; kids rides, beer garden, more than 15 food trucks; Showboat Hotel, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $5 adults, free ages 12 and younger. 718-662-9944.
CREATIVE COLORING FOR ADULTS: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for adults; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; with instructor Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMER’S MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1; rain or shine; farm fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, homemade baked goods, honey, wine, guacamole, herbs, nuts, and more; live music, entertainment, live radio broadcast; Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenue, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
EHC 22ND ANNUAL OLYMPICS: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; sponsored by the Egg Harbor City Municipal Alliance, the EHC Police Department, and the Egg Harbor City Kiwanis Club; includes water and land games, relays, prizes; Egg Harbor City Lake, 2500 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, free. 609-965-6009 or EggHarborCity.org.
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at the 4-H Center.; David C. Wood 4-H Center/Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19; rain or shine; 26th Street recreation fields, Brigantine; sponsored by Brigantine Historical Society. 609-266-2802 or email at Mrsfirefighter@comcast.net.
MEET ANIMATOR DAVID McBRIDE: 3 to 9 p.m.; local animator and children’s book author, David McBride; Mike’s Toys and Collectibles, 5412, 2420 Boardwalk, North Wildwood. DavidMcBrideAnimation.com.
NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK CELEBRATION: 2 to 5 p.m.; theme for National Health Centers Week is “Celebrating Health Centers: Home of America’s Health Care Heroes”; dental, vision, and eye screenings, immunizations and educational materials for children and adults; free backpacks and supplies; refreshments provided; entertainment, bouncy house, face painting and more; Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers, 1301 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, free. SJFMC.org.
ONE-DAY BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library; Public Library Atrium, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-398-0439 or FriendsVolunteersOCFPL.com.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m. third Saturdays; for experienced and aspiring play writes; Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-350-6310.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; more than 45 minute walking tour that highlights the paranormal “visitors” and activities that have been experienced by the Village staff over the years; begins at Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $15, $12 members, advance registration suggested. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
TUCKAHOE TRAIN STATION OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to noon, Upper Township Tuckahoe Train Station, Railroad Avenue and Mill Road, Tuckahoe. 609-464-0920.
VILLAGE FIELD DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18, 19; variety of fun and entertaining 1800s-type games; family-friendly, interactive and educational fun; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 S. Route 9, Cape May, $14, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
WILLIAM J. PORTER II MEMORIAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 26, Playground, Lagoon and Mississippi avenues, Atlantic City, $35. 609-350-7450.
Sunday, Aug. 19
ATLANTIC CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9, Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. 609-226-9323.
FIRE MUSTER & FIRE FIGHTER’S FAMILY DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 38th Annual Glasstown Antique Fire Brigade Muster and Fire Fighter’s Family Day; more than 80 antique fire trucks from the Mid-Atlantic States; demonstrations, displays, antique fire apparatus flea market, food vendors; WheatonArts, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free admission. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 16; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2; fresh produce, meats, desserts and other items grown in and indigenous to southern New Jersey; Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor. 609-368-6800 or SHNJ.org.
‘TOOLS FOR SCHOOL’ COMMUNITY PACKING EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon; program of the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey; help pack more than 1,000 brand new backpacks full of school supplies at this community event; Margate Municipal Building, 9001 Winchester Ave., Margate. 856-751-9500 or ToolsForSchool.org.
Monday, Aug. 20
‘A BETTER ME’ INFORMATION SESSION: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by the Cumberland County Health Department; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-327-7602 or VinelandLibrary.org.
BEACH BARDS POETRY & PROSE SERIES: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays through Sept. 17; Beach Bards Poetry and Prose Reading Series; August program will feature Eva Mari DiGriorgio and Peter Murphy; presents both emerging and established poets and writers from June through September; poets will perform readings from their original works; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; bring your own bucket; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
DOLL LECTURE AND EVENT: 2 to 4 p.m.; Maryetta Dorricott will lecture on the museum’s extensive collection of Dolls and Toys from the 1940s; Endicott Reardon Family Museum, 3036 S. Shore Road, Seaville. 609-624-0600 or ERMuseum.com.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 20; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; take a sneak peek into the process of developing 9 special small batch brews; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
STONE HARBOR FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; magic shows, story-telling, animal adventures and more; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 175 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
TELESCOPE NIGHT: 7 to 8:45 p.m.; presented by Pearl Observatory; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 800-RED-CROSS or ShopHamilton.com.
ATLANTICARE LADIES NIGHT OUT: 5 to 8 p.m.; presentation of the Gateway Playhouse’s Three Blond Moms and Friends; presentation by Donna Wilezol, APN-C, AtlantiCare Physician Group Urogynecology; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $40. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org/LNO.
BAKER GIRL 007: BODACIOUS BLACKBERRIES: 1 to 3 p.m.; discover how to create sweet and delicious treats using blackberries; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
CANASTA GAMES: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; some experience recommended; Community Center, 33rd and Atlantic Avenue, Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; full course meal including a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
EMPLOYMENT SPECIALIST MEET & GREET: 2 to 4 p.m., New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; magic shows for the entire family with Rich Lessig; July 31: show will take place at Rotary Park; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
HOW TO TALK TO YOUR KIDS: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; for individuals 16-24 years old who need a High School Diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
LEH BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m.; “Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by C Alan Bradley; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MOVIES IN THE PLAZA: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m.; showing of “Aladdin”; refreshments, ice cream, candy and popcorn sold; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; all levels of players welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; more than 30 vendors; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to noon; EMS “Helping Us Help You”; AtlantiCare paramedics will provide tips on how to be prepared should you ever need to call 911; light lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TECH TUESDAYS: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; music related games on the Vive, robotics to code, and more; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: ICLOUD: 6 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; rain or shine; live music; West Cape May Farmers Market, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
ABSECON 2018 CITIZENS OF THE YEAR: 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Bob Dunn, Absecon VFW Post 9462 Commander and John Dunn, Posthumously, are being honored as the 2018 Absecon Citizens of the Year; Villa Rifici, Absecon, reservations requested, $40. 609-645-3800.
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; group will be discussing “Second House from the Corner” by Sadeqa Johnson; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH BILL SPROUSE: 6 to 7 p.m.; author of “The Domestic Life of the Jersey Devil: or, BeBop’s Miscellany”; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BAG LADIES LUNCHEON FUNDRAISER: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; silent auction on designer handbags and more; mini fashion show, raffles; benefits the RNS Cancer & Heart Fund; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point, $50. 609-214-7541.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; learn basic computer skills in this introductory class; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
EASY BREEZY BEACH READS BOOK CLUB: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; brown bag your lunch; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GET YOUR KNIT ON: KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; join us for a knitting night at the library, for beginners and fanatics looking for inspiration and camaraderie; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GRAPHIC NOVELS: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to read graphic novels from your mobile device using hoopla; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
INFORMATION FOR VETERANS: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; presented by Catholic Charities of Camden; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SNAPSHOT — ATLANTIC CAPE CASA FOR CHILDREN: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; presents the mission and vision of the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties; Annata Wine Bar, 216 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-601-7800 or AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Aug. 23
‘25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; performance by Philadelphia’s award winning 11th Hour Theatre Company; Tony Award winning musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $34. 215-518-0043 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
AARP DRIVER SAFETY CLASS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
GALA HONORING SENATOR FRANK LOBIONDO: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; gala will celebrate and honor the life and work of Congressman Frank LoBiando; 12th Annual Gala will feature an hour long cocktail reception with passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a sit down dinner and awards ceremony; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $125. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
‘HOW TO TALK TO YOUR KIDS’: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
ITALIAN CONVERSATION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; engaging and interactive sessions on the language of Italy; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for August “Highland Peril” by Amy Reade; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “Justice League” (PG-13); rain date Aug. 24; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
ZENTANGLE: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Patti Mazzola, a certified Zentangle instructor, will teach you the basics of the Zentangle art form; supplies provided; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 25
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; vendors wanted; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street and Bay Avenue, Ocean City, $25 for two spaces. 609-399-1019.
Monday, Aug. 27
SCRABBLE: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 1
BRIGANTINE ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; third Annual Brigantine Art Walk; fine art and fine craft artists will be exhibiting and selling their works; Brigantine City Ball Park Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets, Brigantine; free admission. 610-304-6482 or BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
JOB CORPS PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays; sessions are 8 to 15 weeks; for ages 16 to 24; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, free. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
VETERANS ASSISTANCE: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, veterans advocate Lou Green and volunteers provide free information to help veterans enroll in programs and services; Hamilton Mall, use the Ruby Tuesday entrance, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Sept. 6
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 2 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11, 2018; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; Public Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP GREEN TEAM MEETING: 1 p.m. second Tuesdays; Township Hall Conference Room, Upper Township Municipal Building, Petersburg. UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. UpperTwpHistory.org.
Thursday, Sept. 13
BEGINNER LINE DANCING: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. second Thursdays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LINWOOD ARBORETUM MEETING: 6 p.m. second Thursdays, Linwood Arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave., Linwood. 609-338-9305 or LinwoodArboretum.org.
Friday, Sept. 14
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Saturday, Sept. 22
FRESH FEST & FARM MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays in July and September; local produce, plants and more; live music, rock painting for all ages, and a healthy food demo; Village On High, 501 N. High St., Millville. 856-293-0556.
Dining out
Saturday, Aug. 18
CLAMBAKE, FISH FRY & BARBECUE: noon to 6 p.m.; seafood platter $15, hamburger and hot dog platter $8; eat in or take out; Peace Lutheran Church and Preschool, Pitney and Great Greek roads, Galloway Township; all welcome. 609-442-1610.
Sunday, Aug. 19
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 1 to 6 p.m.; Annual Parish Chicken Barbecue; take-outs available; giveaways, celebrates 50th year; Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, $15 adults, $7 ages 12 and younger. 609-646-5611 or StGiannaNorthfieldNJ.org.
Saturday, Sept. 1
OPEN HOUSE MINI-BREAKFAST: 9 to 11 a.m. first Saturdays; mini-breakfast and fellowship; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Route 9 and Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-296-3585.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Aug. 15
SHARE-A-HAIRCUT: daily through Aug. 15; for every haircut purchased by or for a child up to age 18 at any Hair Cuttery salon, one free haircut certificate will be donated to a disadvantaged child locally; Hair Cuttery, 320 Consumer Square, Mays Landing. 410-986-1209 or HairCuttery.com.
Friday, Aug. 17
DESIGNER HANDBAG BINGO: 5:30 to 9 p.m.; proceeds benefit maternity care through Shore Medical Center’s Campaign for Exceptional Births; VFW Hall, 500 Bethel Road, Somers Point, $35.
For kids
Wednesday, Aug. 15
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon, Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; Legos provided; work together to design and assemble a new project each session; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
NOISY WEDNESDAY @ THE LIBRARY PIZZA PARTY: noon to 1 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
READ TO A DOG: 10:30 a.m.; practice reading along side a gentle, beautiful therapy dog; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
STEM WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3:30 p.m. every other Wednesday through Aug. 15; hands-on science fun for kids; for ages 9 to 17; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SUMMER PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m.; Science Tellers; kids of all ages welcome; Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228.
TECHKIDS CODING CAMP: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Aug. 22; 5-week course offering both introductory and intermediate content; gives kids a solid foundation in computer science and coding; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $297. 609-705-0651 or TechKidsCamp.org.
WACKY WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through August; for ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult; crafts, activities, movies, coloring pages; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29; for ages 0 to 2; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CluesLibs.org.
Thursday, Aug. 16
CHILDREN’S BINGO: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for kids ages 6 to 12 from Brigantine; also open to visitors and neighboring communities; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
‘COOKIE MYSTERY’ FORENSIC SCIENCE LEARNING EXPERIMENT: 10 a.m. to noon; engages children as crime scene investigators to solve the mystery of the broken cookie jar; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
LEGO CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; come and make new friends; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MOTHER GOOSE LAP SIT: 10:30 a.m.; rhythm, rhymes, music and movement; for infants to 17 month with caregiver; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 16; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRE-SCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; for ages 4 to 6; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CluesLibs.org.
READ & PLAY BABY: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; for ages 12-36 months; themed stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, finger plays and more; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 30; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 17
GREEN ART: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.; Creative Art Program for ages 12 to 18; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
LEGO CLUB: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 4 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
PL-SEA LEARNING CONFERENCE: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; PL-Sea, a “Wave of Learning,” is a free non-commercial Personal Learning Community (or PLC) of passionate educators who want to learn, discuss, and share information; Belhaven Middle School, 51 Belhaven Ave., Linwood, free, registration required. 609-628-3500 or PLSea.org.
SRP CELEBRATION: SUNDAE SOCIAL: noon to 1 p.m.; wrap up the Summer Reading Program with ice cream, music, and fun; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
UNPLUGGED GAME DAY: 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; for ages 6 to 16; board and card games; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
VIDEO GAMES: 11 a.m. to noon; play Nintendo Switch on the big screen; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 18
HAMMONTON LEGO CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 5 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon; storytime then help set the sails and learn basic boat terminology; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Terminal Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SATURDAY STORYTIME: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25; for ages 3 to 5; includes crafts, snacks, stories and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 19
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon; reading of the book “The Greatest Captain in the World”; help set the sails and learn basic boat terminology; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
Monday, Aug. 20
GAMING EVENT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31; for ages 8-15; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MAGIC SHOW AT STONE HARBOR FAMILY NIGHTS: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; Magician Ken Northridge will be presenting his Family Magic Show at Stone Harbor Family Nights; 45-minute program includes a live rabbit production, live doves, audience volunteers and hilarious moments; Fire House, 96th Street at Fire House, Stone Harbor. 609-748-2237.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; rock and fossil day; various activities with the STEM Center from Rowan University’s School of Earth and Environment; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SEA GLASS & SEASHELL MOSAIC: 10 to 11 a.m.; fun craft program using sea glass and shells; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THE SHORE READERS BOOK CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; for ages 11-14; discuss the “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” book one “Bad Beginnings” by Lemony Snicket; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION (CSI) CLASS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; educational class limited to 7th through 12th grade students who have an interest in law enforcement or related forensic sciences; Mullica School, 500 Elwood Road, Elwood, $120. 609-792-9540 or NationalCSIcamp.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 5; stories, an age appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
POKEMON CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THE READERS: YOUNG ADULT BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m. third Tuesdays through Aug. 21; for ages 13 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m.; library will supply the Legos, you supply the imagination; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
READING FOR BUCKS: 2 to 3 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
SUMMER PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m.; Snakes and Scales; Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228.
Thursday, Aug. 23
ROCK STAR READER’S END OF SUMMER BASH: 2 to 3 p.m.; jump in and party with us to finish out your summer reading season with prizes, refreshments and a rocking good time; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 24
STEAM FRIDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Friday of the month, children will enjoy experimenting, designing, building, computing and crafting each month, Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or dlatham@acfpl.org or Acfpl.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE’S MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays through Oct. 3; for high school students interested in medical careers; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3748 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Monday, Sept. 10
PARENT AND TOT CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. second Mondays of the month; provides parents an opportunity to socialize with other new parents while kids experience a fun activity, develop fine motor skills and foster creativity; classes designed for ages 2 and younger; Milton and Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 130 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY NIGHT WITH KEN THE MAGICIAN & JAZZY JEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. second Tuesdays through Dec. 11; Ken the Magician will perform magic and balloon twisting and Jazzy Jen will paint faces; Chick Fil-A EHT, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-748-2237.
Golf
Tuesday, Aug. 21
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; afternoon league; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Wednesday, Aug. 15
AA: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
AA MEETING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom. 609-561-4488 or StJamesFolsom.org.
ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays; for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia; led by Alysia Price, LCSW, LNHA, CALA, CDP, Administrator and Director of Social Services; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-404-4848.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; open to adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COPE GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; for those with aphasia, apraxia or dysarthria; COPE (Communication Opportunities, Programs & Events) is a group that practices communication through social conversation; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5360 or Bacharach.org.
EHLERS-DANLOS: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; individuals with disorders that impact connective tissue, skin, joints or blood vessel walls will be meeting to find support, learn strategies for coping and share the latest information; offered by the Atlantic Center for Independent Living; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or MHAAC.info.
GALLOWAY CAREGIVER SUPPORT: 10 a.m. first and third Wednesdays; for individuals caring for a loved one with medical, mental health/behavioral, disability or age-related issue to receive resources, coping skills, and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition; Royal Inn Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-3800, ext. 310 or MHAAC.info.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWED PERSONS: 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5; H.O.P.E., a non profit support group for widowed persons, will begin their 10 week summer session in Smithville, Linwood, and Swainton the first week of July; $35. 856-234-2200 or HopesNJ.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S SENIOR SOCIALS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; bingo, prizes, educational program; tea, coffee, snacks served; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SIGN UP FOR NAMI’S FAMILY TO FAMILY EDUCATION COURSE: sign-ups now open for the NAMI Family to Family Education Course; for loved ones of individuals with serious and persistent mental illness; class starts 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, will continue Wednesday evenings through Dec. 4 at United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free; deadline to register Sept. 26. 215-327-7940 or 973-975-3492.
TINNITUS SUPPORT GROUP: 4 p.m., third Wednesday of the month; hosted by the Bacharach Hearing & Balance Center; Galloway Hearing Center, 436 Chris Gaupp Drive, Suite 103, Galloway Township, free. 609-748-5370.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WOMEN WITH DISABILITIES NETWORKING/SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; network, find support and discuss relevant topics; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or ArtemisCIL.org.
Thursday, Aug. 16
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, basement youth room, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-641-2266 or AdultChildren.org.
AMPOVATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through October; local amputee support group; Mike Braxton, an Amputee Coalition Certified Peer Volunteer, runs the group; Bacharach Institute For Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 609-748-5250 or Bacharach.org.
BEGINNER BRIDGE LESSONS: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30, Shore Bridge Club, 201 Tilton Rd London Square Mall, Northfield, $10. 609-646-8555 or ShoreBridge.net.
COFFEE KLATCH: POLITICAL DISCUSSION GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon; social group that enjoys conversation about Israel and U.S. news and world events over coffee and refreshments; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free members, $4 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; peer-run support group for individuals living with anxiety and depression; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 501 Scarborough Drive, 3rd floor, Egg Harbor Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
NAACP GENERAL MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays; monthly meeting; discussing branch’s future events; new members welcome; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, free. 609-415-0275 or MLPNAACP.org.
STROKE/BRAIN INJURY SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. third Thursdays; stroke/brain Injury Support Group; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-2273.
UT GREEN TEAM FARMERS MARKET STEERING COMMITTEE: 6 to 7 p.m., Upper Sandwiches, 1222 Route 9 South, Palermo, Ocean View. 609-464-0920 or UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Friday, Aug. 17
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Narcotics Anonymous (NA); Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Aug. 18
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12 step recovery group; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
FOR PEOPLE WITH MS: OCEAN CITY SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for people living with MS or their care partner; Ocean City Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 4, Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
Sunday, Aug. 19
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY DISCUSSION GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m., Ventnor Coffee, Dorset Avenue, Ventnor. 609-464-8127.
Monday, Aug. 20
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-822-4700.
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES: 1 to 2 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who struggle with undereating; meet to discuss meticulously counting calories, compulsive exercising, making yourself sick and other topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; come and join our group and practice speaking English; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
WORKSHOPS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY A LOVED ONE WITH ADDICTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 11; weekly series for family and friends impacted by an individual’s substance and mental health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Aug. 25
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
ANXIETY PEER WELLNESS GROUP: 1 to 2:15 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association/ICE Wellness Program; topics include wellness, recovery, empowerment, and more; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, #2, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KNIT WITH THE KNITWITS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays; learn the basics of knitting and crocheting; Cape May County Library, Technology Learning Center, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
PROGRAM FOR THOSE WITH DEMENTIA: 1 to 2:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through Nov. 30; The Memory Café, a free program for people living with dementia offered by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Brookdale of Cape May, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, and the Alzheimer’s Association; Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, free. 609-355-6202.
Saturday, Sept. 1
PARKINSON’S DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. first Saturdays; hosted by the Parkinson Life Center of Southern New Jersey; Body in Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499 or ParkinsonLifeCenterofSouthernNJ.org.
Monday, Sept. 3
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES — SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for individuals who struggle with compulsive overeating; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; for ages 16 and older LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 13; for anyone caring for a friend or family member; Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
VETERANS INFORMATION SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; Veterans Advocate Lou Green provides assistance to veterans for free; Hamilton Mall, Ruby Tuesday’s entrance, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-407-1332.
Thursday, Sept. 6
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays except July and August; Community Center, JFK and Park Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays except July; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; share a simple meal and then conduct council business; new members welcome; Kickapoo Tribe, 30 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Saturday, Sept. 8
STAY FOCUSED PHOTO CLUB: 9:30 a.m. second Saturdays; for photographers of all ages and experience levels; Room F-111, F-Wing, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. StayFocusedPhoto.club.
Monday, Sept. 10
CONNECTIONS GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); monthly support group for people who are recovering from mental illness disorders of the brain; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-385-7825.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays, Gourmet Restaurant, Pitney Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
GO GREEN GALLOWAY MEETING: 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays; meeting of Go Green Galloway, the Sustainability Task Force of Galloway; Galloway Township Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; support group for families and caregivers of those affected by mental illness; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-927-0215.
PAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. second Mondays; for those experiencing chronic pain in their lives; Maruchi Conference Room, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
VENTNOR AARP CHAPTER 1724: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. second Mondays; for seniors who live in Atlantic County; featured speakers each month; Ventnor Nutrition Site, 6500 Atlantic Ave., free. 609-266-7129.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; Shore Medical Center, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; the Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
DISABILITY EMPOWERMENT MEETINGS: 4 to 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; individuals with any type of disability meet about self-advocacy, policy action and ways to bring about change; Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway Township. 609-748-2253 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; second Wednesdays; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, lifestyles; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Aug. 15
BABY BASICS CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, 1925 Pacific Avenue, Broomall Conference Room, Atlantic City, $10. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
BOOT CAMP FITNESS AT BYRNE PLAZA: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 31; hosted by Atilas Gym; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5. 609-729-2050 or DOOWW.com.
LIVE LONG LIVE STRONG FREE FITNESS PROGRAM: Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 28; open to Atlantic County residents ages 58 to 72 years of age; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-822-1167, ext. 116 or JCCAtlantic.org.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 26, 2018; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PREPARING FOR CHEMOTHERAPY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 400, 2nd Floor Infusion Suite, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
PREPARING FOR RADIATION THERAPY: 2 to 3 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 400, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
ROGER B. HANSEN CENTER FOR CHILDBIRTH TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TEMPERATE YOGA: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightnedCafe.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 29, Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Aug. 16
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.
FREE TAI CHI CLASS: noon to 12:45 p.m., Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
FREE YOGA: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30; instructed by The Leadership Studio; bring your mat; Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. 609-449-1360 or AbseconLighthouse.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 20, 2018, Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Friday, Aug. 17
GENTLE/BEGINNER’S YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; join Kristen as she goes through slower paced vinyasa flow; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
GENTLE FLOW BEGINNER’S YOGA: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 31, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443 or EnlightnedCafe.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 21, 2018; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 18
MS SELF-HELP GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays; for those living with MS or caregiver; Room 4, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 610-888-7942.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City, $10 donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA AT THE LIBRARY: 8:15 to 9:15 a.m., Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA IN THE ZOO: 8:45 to 10 a.m.; yoga by the animals in the zoo; bring a mat and water; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, donations only, register in advance. 609-465-5271 or ItsWellYogaAndPaddle.com.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 20
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27, Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., Center for Surgical Weight Loss & Wellness, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
FREE GENTLE FLOW YOGA ON THE LAWN: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; yoga instructors from Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness will guide you through postures in a Vinyasa style; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3671.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
PREDIABETES CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m.; free education group session; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Saturday, Aug. 25
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 25; for adults and teens; bring a mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
HULA HOOP FUN FITNESS CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. last Tuesdays of the month; taught by Tara Rebel; for ages 12 and older; Dolente Dance & Fitness, 2907 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township; $10 individuals, $16 for two. H2OHoops.com.
NUTRITION FOR ADULTS: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; hosted by AtlantiCare; addresses subjects relevant to seniors; lunch provided; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek, Building 200, Egg Harbor Township, free. 609-569-7010.
Monday, Sept. 3
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
Monday, Sept. 10
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
Thursday, Sept. 13
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays; meeting for individuals who have a family member living with mental illness; offered by Intensive Family Support Services of the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NECK AND SPINE SURGERY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m. second Thursdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Friday, Sept. 14
SENIORS FITNESS AND DANCE: 3 to 4 p.m. second Fridays; taught by Susan Pennypacker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Wednesday, Aug. 15
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22; activities, music, and fun catered to ages 14 to 20; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
SUITE INSPIRATION: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; hosted by the Cape May County Park and Zoo; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CMCZoo.com.
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
Thursday, Aug. 16
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP SUMMER CONCERT: 6 to 8 p.m.; features Brandon Tomasello and The City Rhythm Orchestra; Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 7 Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande, free. 609-465-8732 or MiddleTownship.com.
THIRD THURSDAY CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6:15 p.m. Aug. 16: Phyllis Chapell & Skipper Kripitz; Sept. 20: Jazz artist Tony Day; Public Library, 1 North Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3112 or ACFPL.org.
WATER MUSIC: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn the history behind G.F. Handel’s classic three-suite collection of orchestral movements; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386.
Friday, Aug. 17
‘HUMOR THROUGH MUSIC’ WITH PETE GRIGIS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; celebrate life through humor and music; Grigis’ interactive set combines keyboard and comedy; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration requested. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JOHN CLARK BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
Saturday, Aug. 18
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY: 7 to 9 p.m.; travel through the music of Mozart and Beethoven; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, reservations required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THE HOBO BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Sunday, Aug. 19
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
SWEET ADELINES: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Monday, Aug. 20
OLD SCHOOL: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
THE BEACH BUMZ BAND: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; part of the 2018 Cape May Summer Concert series; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TONY MART SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5, Kennedy Plaza, 2300-2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free. 609-653-6069 or TonyMart.com.
Saturday, Aug. 25
TOM BRETT: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, 31; Tom Brett, Irish Folk Musician, will be returning to Cold Spring Brewery; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. 609-898-2300.
Saturday, Sept. 1
BANDSHELL CONCERT: 7 p.m.; final concert of the summer with Cumberland County College Jazz Band and Wind Symphony; Bandshell, Lafayette Street, Cape May; free.
Religion
Wednesday, Aug. 15
BIBLE STUDY: 7 p.m. Wednesdays or 10 a.m. Thursdays; discuss the movie/book “The Shack”; all welcome; Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-927-2075 or LifegateNJ.org.
‘EXPLORE GOD’ DISCUSSION GROUP: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays; Price Hall, Academy and Seashore Roads, Cape May; open to all. 609-889-3538 or email robriehl@verizon.net.
Friday, Aug. 17
BETH ISRAEL’S BEACH SERVICES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; bring your own beach chair, come in your flip-flops and dip your toes in the sand; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Sunday, Aug. 19
REDEDICATION: 10 a.m. to noon; honoring Marc Needleman; magic show with Chad Juros and waffle bar; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
SUNDAY BEACH CHURCH SERVICE: 8 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19, 26, Margate Pavilion behind the library, Margate. 609-665-1711.
Monday, Aug. 20
‘WATER YOU DOING?’ VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 through 24; for ages 3 to 16; learning several Bible stories, making crafts, playing games, and eating snacks; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-846-5805 or AsburyInEHT.com.
Friday, Aug. 24
SHABBAT ON THE BEACH IN CAPE MAY: 6 to 7 p.m.; join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and Beth Judah Wildwood for an uplifting service on the beach in Cape May; weather permitting; bring a beach chair; beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-522-7541.
Sunday, Sept. 9
UNITY DAY REUNION: 11 a.m.; all past and present church members welcome; luncheon served; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville; guest speaker former pastor the Rev. Jeffrey Haggray, of Atlanta; worship leader Wanda Jones-Rogers, of Bowie, Maryland; RSVP by Aug. 10. 609-517-7849.
ROSH HASHANAH SERVICES: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Erev Rosh Hashanah; 9 a.m. Sept. 10, Rosh Hashanah First Day; 5:15 p.m. Sept. 10, Tashlikh service at the gazebo at Sunset Lake, Wildwood Crest; 9 a.m. Sept. 11, Rosh Hashanah Second Day; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Kol Nidre; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood; all welcome; visitors asked to RSVP at 609-522-7541 or bethjudahtemple@yahoo.com.
Reunions
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958: noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 17; HSHS Class of ‘58 will hold its 60th reunion; buffet luncheon, delicious desserts, cash bar; Greate Bay Country Club, Mays Landing-Somers Point Road, Somers Point, $40. 609-625-7082.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard’s Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1948: Aug. 18; 70th reunion with picnic at home of Marion Boney. RSVP 609-641-5203 or 609-641-2416.
ATLANTIC CITY BEACH PATROL: 6 p.m. Aug. 20; all former members welcome; rain or shine; buffet, cash bar; Laguna Beach, 14th Street and the beach; Brigantine; $30. 609-266-3553.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS, Mainland Regional and Oakcrest High School welcome to join; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
Trips
‘JESUS’ AT SIGHT & SOUND: Aug. 22; bus trip to Sight & Sound theater in Lancaster, PA; cost includes show lunch at Hershey Farm, bus and tips; Bus Departs OLPH at 8 a.m., 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, St. Nicholas at 8:30 a.m., 525 St. Louis Ave., EHC; $135. 609-334-4893.
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies are playing the Miami Marlins; night is themed “German food and entertainment” and includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BUS TRIP TO METROPOLITAN OPERA: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 13; see Samson et Dalila at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City; hosted by Beth Israel of Northfield; starts at $110; reservations required by Aug. 15. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.