Sunday, Dec. 9
ANGELUS CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 3 to 4 p.m.; contemporary, religious and classical music; Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-368-6939.
‘FESTIVAL OF LESSONS AND CAROLS’: 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.; choirs and friends of Church of the Advent and Cape May Presbyterian Church, with the English Handbell Choirs; Episcopal Church of the Advent, Washington and Franklin streets, Cape May, free will offering taken. 609-884-3065.
JAZZ VESPERS BENEFIT CONCERT: 3 p.m.; raises money for a new fire suppression system for the church, or it will be forced to close; minimum donation of $10 requested; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May. 609-846-3979 or visit capemayjazz- vespers.com.
‘JOYEUX NOEL’: 7 to 9 p.m.; annual Longport Historical Society Holiday Concert; presented by the Mainland Choral Society; cookie reception; Church of the Redeemer, 108 S. 20th Ave., Longport, free. 609-410-5939 or LongportHistoricalSociety.org.
Monday, Dec. 10
CAPE SHORE CHORUS PRESENTS: HOLIDAY FAVORITES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presented by Cape May County Library and the Cape Shore Chorus; festive performance of holiday songs; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
ANGELUS CHORUS HOLIDAY CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; holiday concert with a selection of traditional and secular music; directed by Dr. Richard Stanislaw accompanied by Ruth Fritsch, organist at the Cape Island Baptist Church; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
VOCAL WINTER SHOWCASE: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by Chartertech Vocal Artists; hear stylistically diverse traditional and contemporary pieces by Pentatonix, Bach, Barnum, Guaraldi, Rutter, and others; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $10. 609-926-7694, ext. 100 or Chartertech.org.
Sunday, Dec. 16
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
SUITE INSPIRATION 23RD ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 p.m.; free admission, donations accepted to support the Maureen Senese Memorial Scholarship Fund; visit from Santa and refreshments served after the concert; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon. 609-748-1583 or suiteinspiration.org.