Events
Wednesday, Feb. 6
COMPUTER BASICS: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; introduction to basic computer skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; introductory class for basic computer skills; Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900.
DROP-IN TECH WORKSHOP: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Sean Farrell; for help with questions regarding your computer, phone, software, apps; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; Atlantic County Utilities Authority Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with David Montanye; dicuss “The Devil’s Highway” by Luis Alberto Urrea; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; knitting night at the library; relax and chat with other yarn enthusiasts, work on your needlework projects; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
SBA PRESENTATION: 6 to 8 p.m.; the Small Business Association helps Americans start, build and grow businesses; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
VETERANS ADVOCATE: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. first Wednesdays; Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for veterans; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
Thursday, Feb. 7
COLLEGE PLANNING WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults and teens; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
COMPUTER HELP @ THE LIBRARY: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday through March 28; for adults; receive help with most Microsoft Office programs; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories; record an audio version and share your story; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 p.m. first Thursdays, Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
Friday, Feb. 8
COMMUNITY BINGO AND LUNCH: 11 a.m. to noon second Fridays, Brookdale Senior Living Cape May, 591 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House. 609-463-6344.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Feb. 6
11TH ANNUAL AT THE SHORE WINE TASTING ART SHOW: 5 to 8 p.m.; more than 20 local artists, wine and beer tasting, art show, appetizers, live music featuring the Stockton Faculty Jazz Band and silent auction; proceeds fund scholarships for students to attend Stockton University, Atlantic Cape Community College and Fairleigh Dickinson University at Atlantic Cape; The Noyes Museum of Art at The Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $30 at the door. 609-576-1676 or ArtWineAC. EventBrite.com.
For kids
Wednesday, Feb. 6
MEDICAL EXPLORERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. first Wednesdays; for high school students interested in medical careers; must be age 14 or older and at least a freshman; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3722 or ShoreMedical Center.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 20; for toddlers and preschoolers and their parents/caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
TEEN CLUB MEETING: 5 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13-18; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; for ages 5 to 12; explore science, technology, engineering and math concepts; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
WEE READ: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 20; stories, movement and music; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Feb. 7
FIDO & FRIENDS: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; sharpen your reading skills while reading to therapy dogs; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
KIDS CLUB: ARTS & CRAFTS: 4 to 5 p.m.; make Love Bugs for Valentine’s Day; supplies provided; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, free. 609-382-4727 or ShopHamilton.com.
PRESCHOOL LEARNING READINESS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 28; for ages 3 to 5; stories, craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘SPORTY BOOK CLUB FOR SPORTY KIDS’: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, March 7; for ages 8 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, registration required. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STEM CHALLENGE DAYS: 4 to 5 p.m. first Thursdays through March 7; for ages of 6 to 12; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
TODDLER TIME: VALENTINE’S DAY CRAFT & STORY: 1 to 2 p.m.; bring your toddler for crafts and storytime; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Feb. 6
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, New Cafe, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Feb. 7
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COUPONING CLUB: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; learn how to save money with coupons; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
EHT BOOK GROUP: 7:30 p.m. first Thursdays in February and March; for adults; call for book titles; Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men meeting of Kickapoo Tribe 237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Feb. 6
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Hackberry Building, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Evening Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, Feb. 7
ALZHEIMERS PRESENTATION: 8 to 9 p.m.; the Improved Order of Red Men (Kickapoo tribe of greater Egg Harbor City area) will be hosting a presentation on Alzheimers disease; open to the public; light refreshments; Red Men Kickapoo Tribe 237, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
DOUBLE TROUBLE MEETINGS: noon to 1:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; bi-monthly meeting for individuals living with both mental illness and addiction; hosted by the Mental Health Association of Ocean County; Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 E. Main St., Tuckerton. 732-914-1546.