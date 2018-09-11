Dining out
Saturday, Sept. 15
CHICKEN BARBECUE DINNER IN THE PARK: 2 to 6 p.m.; hosted by the Knights of Columbus of Saint Vincent De Paul council; food, music, games and more; Lake Lenape Park East, 753 Park Road, Mays Landing, $13, advance purchase recommended. 609-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
Thursday, Sept. 20
BEEF AND BEVERAGE: 6 to 8 p.m.; food, cash bar, raffle, proceeds benefit Key Club scholarships at Absegami High School, Atlantic County Institute of Technology, the Builders Club at Galloway Township Middle School and other community groups; hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Galloway Township; Mickey and Minnie’s Inn, 733 W. White Horse Pike, Cologne, $25. 609-742-1408.
Friday, Sept. 21
JCC MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Oct. 10, Nov. 26, Dec. 13; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; advance tickets $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Fundraisers
Sunday, Sept. 16
PENNY ANGEL BEAGLE BARBECUE: noon to 4 p.m.; Pavillion A, Atlantic County Park, Route 50, Estell Manor; benefits Penny Angel Beagle Rescue; food, beverages, music, games for kids, raffle, leashed dogs welcome, pet parade, pet costume contest, blessing of the animals; $15 adults, $7 ages 4 to 10; may be purchased in advance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Mays Landing PetsMart. 609-965-9476.
or email beagler534@aol.com or visit pennyangelrescue.com.{div class=”g-cell g-cell-1-1 g-cell-lg-10-12 g-offset-lg-1-12 l-mar-stack l-section-stack”} {/div}