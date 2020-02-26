Events
Thursday, Feb. 27
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; open to the public, no partner needed; benefits Seashore Gardens; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
CYBER THURSDAYS: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through March 26; open to adults; learn basic computer skills; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville, registration requested. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
EBOOK READER, TABLET & SMARTPHONE CLINIC: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 26; for all ages; bring in your smartphone, tablet or laptop for one-on-one assistance; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
'IRISH DANCING - A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
Friday, Feb. 28
ADULT SENSORY STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; for adults with special needs; stories, songs, and simple crafts; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
QUILTERS GROUP: noon to 3 p.m. Fridays; beginner and experienced quilters are welcome to join; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays; call for more details; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
'YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN': 8 to 10:30 p.m.; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts presents the musical by Mel Brooks; rated PG-13; Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, Somers Point, $10, $20. 609-926-7694 or Chartertech.org.
Saturday, Feb. 29
AFRICAN-AMERICAN HISTORY POETRY CELEBRATION: 1 to 3 p.m.; for adults; JoAnn Peopples leads annual celebration featuring poetry and spoken word performed by artists and poets from throughout the community; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
AFRICAN AMERICAN READ-IN: noon to 2 p.m.; celebrate Black History Month; all ages; readings, media, speeches from community members and more; light refreshments provided; bring a piece of writing relevant to Black History Month to share; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
COLORING AFTERNOON FOR STRESS RELIEF: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 28; for adults; enjoy a relaxing afternoon coloring at the library; materials provided; Atlantic County Library, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
GENEALOGY - 'BEGINNING': 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post 352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Dining out
Thursday, Feb. 27
LUNCH AROUND TOWN: noon to 1:30 p.m.; enjoy a leisurely lunch and conversation with friends while supporting a local restaurant; Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, 672 N. Trenton Ave., Atlantic City. 609-822-1109 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, Feb. 28
COMMUNITY ADVISORY DINNER: 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.; have your voice heard on community events; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, preregistration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
DINNER AND SCIENTIFIC DISCUSSION: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28, March 27; guest speakers from around the region share their knowledge of important issues in the field of environmental science and biology; bring a covered dish to share; The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, $7 members, $12 non-members. 609-368-1211 or WetlandsInstitute.org.
Saturday, Feb. 29
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 10:30 a.m. last Saturdays; all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with sausage, fresh blueberries strawberries and banana; coffee, orange juice, hot tea; Masonic Lodge, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, $8 adults, $4 ages 11 and younger.
Sunday, March 1
UNICO PASTA DINNER AND ST. JOSEPH'S TABLE: noon to 5 p.m.; food and entertainment; Quaremba Hall, 15 N. Georgia Ave., Atlantic City, $10 adults, $5 ages 3 to 10, free ages 2 and younger. 609-641-4634.
VINELAND ROTARY CLUB ANNUAL SPAGHETTI DINNER: noon. to 4 p.m.; hosted by Rotary Club of Vineland; eat-in or take-out; all proceeds support Vineland Rotary Charities; Semper Marine Detachment #205, 2041 W. Landis Ave., Vineland; $10 adults, $5 ages 10 and younger. VinelandRotary.com.
Fundraisers
Tuesday, March 3
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY CARD AND GAME PARTY AND LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; three course luncheon with a choice of chicken piccata or pasta primavera; door prizes, 50/50 drawing and Chinese auction; all proceeds benefit children in the community; The Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House, $25. 609-846-7006 or ChristChildCMC.com.
For kids
Thursday, Feb. 27
COLLEGE PLANNING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; for adults and teens; presented by Marc Catona, from the Society for Financial Awareness; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
DR. SEUSS BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration required. 609-567-2900 or AtlantiCare.org.
HIP HOP HEARTS: TODDLER HIP HOP: 10 to 11 a.m; for ages 1 to 4; fun class offered by HipHop4Tots dance studio; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. every other Thursday through March 26; suggested for ages 6 and older; LEGOs provided; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through March 26; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 22; no meeting on Thanksgiving day; stories, songs and crafts for all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TAB'S CHOICE EVENT: 7 p.m., Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 28
LEGO CLUB: 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. every other Friday; help build Lego City; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
Saturday, Feb. 29
RHYTHM & RHYME STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 5; storytime filled with the rhymes and rhythms of your favorite storybooks; Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Thursday, Feb. 27
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; for adults who grew up in alcoholic or dysfunctional homes; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. AdultChildren.org.
ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609 652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
KIWANIS OF NORTHFIELD-LINWOOD MEETING: 12:15 p.m. Thursdays; LaPizzatega, New Road, Linwood. 609-287-2795 or NJKiwanis.org.
VETERANS MEETING: 5 p.m. Thursdays; all-veterans meeting; topics such as employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and others; facilitator is a veteran; Stockton University, F-wing, Veteran's Lounge, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or AtlanticCIL.org.
Friday, Feb. 28
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m. Fridays; Rooms 3 & 4, Cape Regional Medical Center, 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Saturday, Feb. 29
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; CoDependents Anonymous, 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 9 a.m. Saturdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E. Dawes Ave., Somers Point. 609-458-2949.
Sunday, March 1
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, March 2
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
CHESS CLUB: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through April 25, Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through April 25; crafters are welcome to bring their current projects to the library to work on; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Feb. 27
AEROBICS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 27; with Lindsay Bechtle; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
CRYSTAL BOWL SOUND HEALING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 26; Ginnie Roesch Brown of "Ascend to Wellness" takes participants through a meditation of wellness and relaxation in a one-hour sound healing session; Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 Route 50, Mays Landing, $20. 609-742-7227.
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY FOR PARKINSON'S: 2 to 3 p.m.; Body In Balance, 314 Central Ave., Linwood. 609-365-8499, ext. 1 or BodyInBalanceRehab.com.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through April 30; support, motivation, weekly programs by members, guest speakers, contest; 123 Fishing Creek Road, Villas, $5, free first meeting. 609-780-1110.
YOGA CLASSES: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; offer a mix of vinyasa and yin poses, along with a 5-minute guided meditation; Bridge Wellness Center, 507 S. Route 9, Marmora, $15. 609-840-6034.
YOGA WITH VALERIANA: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, preregistration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
Friday, Feb. 28
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 10 a.m. Fridays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
Saturday, Feb. 29
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays; with Kristen Hook, Certified Yoga Teacher; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 suggested donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Monday, March 2
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
FITNESS CLASS: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays; no class Feb. 17, May 25, Sept. 7, Oct. 12; "Shangri-La Yoga" presented by Christine Kortze; Upper Cape Library, 2050 Route 631, Petersburg. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
FREE TAI CHI CLASSES: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through December 1, 2020; learn this ancient method for relaxation and stress relief from a recognized master; sponsored by Dr. Grife, MD at the Ventnor Wellness Center; Ventnor Wellness Center, 6601 Ventnor Ave., Suite 105, Ventnor, free. 609-457-3045 or SmilingDragonKungFu.com.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, 2nd floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
'MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT': 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Friday, Feb. 28
'ALIVE WITH MUSIC!': 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, $5 per session, registration required. 609-915-4946.
Saturday, Feb. 29
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONCERT SERIES: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; features a variety of local popular bands and musicians; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-601-6344 or ACFPL.org.
Religion
Friday, Feb. 28
SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA: 7 p.m.; ask questions, sing Shabbat melodies; services will be preceded by a special milchig Kiddush to celebrate Shabbat; Shabbat service will follow at 8 p.m. along with special desserts after; Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. 609-266-0403.
Saturday, Feb. 29
LENTEN RETREAT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society; discussion topic, "Being Honest with God in our Prayer Life"; discussion led by Fr. George Liacopulos, Parish Priest; light Lenten meal in the Fellowship Hall, and more; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
