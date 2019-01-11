Events
Wednesday, Jan. 16
ADULT COLORING: 2 to 4 p.m.; drop in and rediscover the joy of coloring; supplies are provided; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197.
‘BE THERE OR BE SQUARE’ BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays; for adults; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘BACK TO THE BEACH’ PHOTO TWINKLE JARS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; make your own beach in a jar; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration requested. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
FAMILY GARDEN WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn how to start a small garden; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
‘FIND YOUR SPEAKING VOICE’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; Boardwalk Toastmasters group; Atlantic County Utilities Authority Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-290-8484 or Boardwalk.ToastmastersClubs.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are invited to attend; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-3605 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
WORLD ABOVE WELCOMES PETER E. MURPHY: 7 to 9 p.m.; open mic followed by the evening’s featured reading; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Jan. 17
DIY BABY FOOD: 1 to 2 p.m.; learn how to make homemade baby food; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, free, registration required. 609-569-0376.
WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB OF CAPE MAY: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; light refreshments; presentation by Mike Couch, executive director of the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation Program; 780 Seashore and Academy roads, Cold Spring. 609-972-1496.
For kids
Tuesday, Jan. 15
BABY/TODDLER TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 22; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; stories, songs and crafts for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
TEEN ANIME NIGHT: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; view and discuss anime and share artwork; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, registration requested. 856-794-4244, ext. 6, or VinelandLibrary.org.
Thursday, Jan. 17
‘FIDO AND FRIENDS’: 6 to 6:45 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; read to dogs from the Assisted Therapy Group; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244.
Health, fitness
Monday, Jan. 14
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
NAMI SUPPORT MEETINGS: 7 to 9 p.m. second Monday of the month; hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; open to the public; supportive and stigma-free discussion group for family members of those with mental illness and those who need mental health support; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, free. 609-927-0215 or NAMI.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays Jan. 7, 14; Monday morning yoga at the library; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
SENIOR CITIZEN WALK & TALK TUESDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26; bring your sneakers and a water bottle; walk the indoor roller rink or relax in the atrium; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; The Leadership Studio, 161 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
AMERIGROUP REALSOLUTIONS GUIDE TO MEDICARE: 10 to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday; for adults; Kevin Knight, of Amerigroup RealSolutions, answers questions and provides assistance to signing up for Medicare & Social Security for those aged 65 and over, and for those with disabilities; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, registration requested. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 5 to 7 p.m. third Wednesdays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; learn about each phase of your surgery and recovery; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room in the Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER’S WELLNESS TO WELL BEING EVENTS: 3 to 4 p.m. third Wednesdays; featuring experts on wellness topics that can help you in all areas of your well-being; Lobby at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3543 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Thursday, Jan. 17
MUSIC OF GUY LOMBARDO: 6 to 7 p.m.; presentation by Rich Chiemingo from the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts on the music of Guy Lombardo; Public Library, 110 Ocean St., Cape May. 609-463-6386.
Sunday, Jan. 20
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.