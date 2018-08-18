Events
Sunday, Aug. 19
38TH ANNUAL ANTIQUE FIRE MUSTER & FIRE-FIGHTERS FAMILY DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; antique fire trucks, demonstrations, displays, antique fire apparatus flea market, food vendors; WheatonArts, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, free admission. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
FREE NATURE AND WILDLIFE SHOW: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26, Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
SMITHVILLE FIFE & DRUM: 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 16; listen to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
‘TOOLS FOR SCHOOL’ COMMUNITY PACKING EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon; sponsored by Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey; help pack backpacks with school supplies; Municipal Building, 9001 Winchester Ave., Margate. 856-751-9500 or ToolsForSchool.org.
Monday, Aug. 20
‘A BETTER ME’ INFORMATION SESSION: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by the Cumberland County Health Department; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-327-7602 or VinelandLibrary.org.
BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; bring your own bucket; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Sunday, Aug. 19
JERSEY SHORE JAZZ VESPERS: 4 to 6 p.m. third Sundays; light refreshments; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1213 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, free will offering taken. 609-703-7907 or JazzVespers.com.
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
SWEET ADELINES: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Monday, Aug. 20
OLD SCHOOL CONCERT: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring beach or lawn chairs; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Religion
Sunday, Aug. 19
REDEDICATION: 10 a.m. to noon; honoring Marc Needleman; magic show with Chad Juros and waffle bar; Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.
SUNDAY BEACH CHURCH SERVICE: 8 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19, 26, Margate Pavilion behind the library, Margate. 609-665-1711.
Monday, Aug. 20
‘WATER YOU DOING?’ VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 through 24; for ages 3 to 16; Bible stories, crafts, games, snacks; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-846-5805 or AsburyInEHT.com.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY BEACH PATROL: 6 p.m. Aug. 20; all former members welcome; rain or shine; buffet, cash bar; Laguna Beach, 14th Street and the beach; Brigantine; $30. 609-266-3553.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhs-classof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students to update address book; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, also students from Mainland Regional and Oakcrest High School who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustang- anne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
Events
DOLL LECTURE AND EVENT: 2 to 4 p.m.; Maryetta Dorricott will lecture on the museum’s extensive collection of Dolls and Toys from the 1940s; Endicott Reardon Family Museum, 3036 S. Shore Road, Seaville. 609-624-0600 or ERMuseum.com.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
KNITTING: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 31; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LEARN TO PLAY BRIDGE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 20; with instructor Karen Sylvester; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MICRO BREW MONDAYS: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; take a sneak peek into the process of developing 9 special small batch brews; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, free admission. 609-898-2300.
MONDAY EVENING DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays; all levels welcome; Our Lady of the Angels Church Hall, 35 E. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-442-0650 or CapeMayBridge.com.
STONE HARBOR FAMILY FUN NIGHT: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; magic shows, story-telling, animal adventures and more; Stone Harbor Firehouse, 175 96th St., Stone Harbor. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
TELESCOPE NIGHT: 7 to 8:45 p.m.; presented by Pearl Observatory; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 800-RED-CROSS or ShopHamilton.com.
ATLANTICARE LADIES NIGHT OUT: 5 to 8 p.m.; presentation of the Gateway Playhouse’s Three Blond Moms and Friends; presentation by Donna Wilezol, APN-C, AtlantiCare Physician Group Urogynecology; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $40. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org/LNO.
BAKER GIRL 007: BODACIOUS BLACKBERRIES: 1 to 3 p.m.; discover how to create sweet and delicious treats using blackberries; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386.
CANASTA GAMES: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; some experience recommended; Community Center, 33rd and Atlantic Avenue, Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Bridge, Pinochle or Mahjongg; Community Lodge, Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DINNER & MOVIE: 5 to 7 p.m.; full course meal including a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $20 members, $23 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
EMPLOYMENT SPECIALIST MEET & GREET: 2 to 4 p.m., New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDayFSC.org.
FAMILY MAGIC SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; magic shows for the entire family with Rich Lessig; July 31: show will take place at Rotary Park; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
HOW TO TALK TO YOUR KIDS: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
JOB CORPS ORIENTATION PROGRAM: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; for individuals 16-24 years old who need a High School Diploma and/or hands-on training; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-305-7388 or VinelandLibrary.org.
LEH BOOK DISCUSSION: 1 to 3 p.m.; “Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by C Alan Bradley; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MOVIES IN THE PLAZA: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m.; showing of “Aladdin”; refreshments, ice cream, candy and popcorn sold; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; all levels of players welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; more than 30 vendors; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
SENIOR UNIVERSITY: 11 a.m. to noon; EMS “Helping Us Help You”; AtlantiCare paramedics will provide tips on how to be prepared should you ever need to call 911; light lunch; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
TECH TUESDAYS: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; music related games on the Vive, robotics to code, and more; CMC Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
TECH WORKSHOP: ICLOUD: 6 to 7 p.m.; with Cathy Zane; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; rain or shine; live music; West Cape May Farmers Market, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005 or WestCapeMay.us.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
ABSECON 2018 CITIZENS OF THE YEAR: 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Bob Dunn, Absecon VFW Post 9462 Commander and John Dunn, Posthumously, are being honored as the 2018 Absecon Citizens of the Year; Villa Rifici, Absecon, reservations requested, $40. 609-645-3800.
ADULT BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION: 2 to 3 p.m.; group will be discussing “Second House from the Corner” by Sadeqa Johnson; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or VinelandLibrary.org.
ATLANTIC CITY AIRSHOW: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Canadian Snowbirds are joining the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and GEICO Skytypers to perform daring aerial stunts; Atlantic City. Airshow.ACChamber.com.
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH BILL SPROUSE: 6 to 7 p.m.; author of “The Domestic Life of the Jersey Devil: or, BeBop’s Miscellany”; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BAG LADIES LUNCHEON FUNDRAISER: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; silent auction on designer handbags and more; mini fashion show, raffles; benefits the RNS Cancer & Heart Fund; Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point, $50. 609-214-7541.
‘BE AN ANGEL DAY’ WITH FREE ICE CREAM FOR ALL: 1 to 3 p.m.; Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care is treating the community and healthcare workers, fire firefighters, police, EMS, veterans and military to free ice cream; Custard Hut, 710 New Road, Somers Point. 609-515-3041 or Angelic.Health.
COMPUTER CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; learn basic computer skills in this introductory class; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
EASY BREEZY BEACH READS BOOK CLUB: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; brown bag your lunch; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GET YOUR KNIT ON: KNIT NIGHT: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; join us for a knitting night at the library, for beginners and fanatics looking for inspiration and camaraderie; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GRAPHIC NOVELS: 3 to 4 p.m.; learn how to read graphic novels from your mobile device using hoopla; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
INFORMATION FOR VETERANS: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; presented by Catholic Charities of Camden; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
SNAPSHOT — ATLANTIC CAPE CASA FOR CHILDREN: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; presents the mission and vision of the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties; Annata Wine Bar, 216 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-601-7800 or AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by South Jersey Poets Collective; open mic, read a poem less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Aug. 23
‘25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; performance by Philadelphia’s award winning 11th Hour Theatre Company; Tony Award winning musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $34. 215-518-0043 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
AARP DRIVER SAFETY CLASS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
FREE CREMATION SEMINAR: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; community informational seminar about cremation; Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield. 609-646-3400 or JeffriesAndKeates.com.
GALA HONORING SENATOR FRANK LOBIONDO: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; gala will celebrate and honor the life and work of Congressman Frank LoBiando; 12th Annual Gala will feature an hour long cocktail reception with passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a sit down dinner and awards ceremony; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $125. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
‘HOW TO TALK TO YOUR KIDS’: 4 to 5 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
ITALIAN CONVERSATION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; engaging and interactive sessions on the language of Italy; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with moderator Dorothy Pearson; title for August “Highland Peril” by Amy Reade; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PARENTING SEMINAR: ‘THE IMPERFECT PARENT’: 7 to 9 p.m.; free seminar by educator and author Pete Collesano; for parents, guardians, teachers, counselors and club leaders; Elks Lodge, 120 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; optional $10 donation benefits Moms Club of of Absecon & Galloway and Make a Wish Foundation. 609-226-4111 or visit petecollesano.com.
THRILLING THURSDAYS MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 8 to 10 p.m.; showing of “Justice League” (PG-13); rain date Aug. 24; beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
ZENTANGLE: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Patti Mazzola, a certified Zentangle instructor, will teach you the basics of the Zentangle art form; supplies provided; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Dining out
Sunday, Aug. 19
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 1 to 6 p.m.; Annual Parish Chicken Barbecue; take-outs available; giveaways, celebrates 50th year; Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, $15 adults, $7 ages 12 and younger. 609-646-5611 or StGiannaNorthfieldNJ.org.
For kids
Sunday, Aug. 19
KIDS’ SAILS ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon; reading of the book “The Greatest Captain in the World”; help set the sails and learn basic boat terminology; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
Monday, Aug. 20
GAMING EVENT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 31; for ages 8-15; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MAGIC SHOW AT STONE HARBOR FAMILY NIGHTS: 7 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; Magician Ken Northridge will be presenting his Family Magic Show at Stone Harbor Family Nights; 45-minute program includes a live rabbit production, live doves, audience volunteers and hilarious moments; Fire House, 96th Street at Fire House, Stone Harbor. 609-748-2237.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; rock and fossil day; various activities with the STEM Center from Rowan University’s School of Earth and Environment; Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SEA GLASS & SEASHELL MOSAIC: 10 to 11 a.m.; fun craft program using sea glass and shells; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, free. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THE SHORE READERS BOOK CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; for ages 11-14; discuss the “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” book one “Bad Beginnings” by Lemony Snicket; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION (CSI) CLASS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; educational class limited to 7th through 12th grade students who have an interest in law enforcement or related forensic sciences; Mullica School, 500 Elwood Road, Elwood, $120. 609-792-9540 or NationalCSIcamp.org.
LEARNING READINESS: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; for ages 3 to 5; stories, an age appropriate craft, snacks and games; Atlantic County Library, 451 South Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, registration requested. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
POKEMON CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for kids of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THE READERS: YOUNG ADULT BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m. third Tuesdays through Aug. 21; for ages 13 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
LIBRARY LEGO CLUB: 10 to 11 a.m.; library will supply the Legos, you supply the imagination; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
READING FOR BUCKS: 2 to 3 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton. 609-567-2900.
SUMMER PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m.; Snakes and Scales; Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228.
Thursday, Aug. 23
ROCK STAR READER’S END OF SUMMER BASH: 2 to 3 p.m.; jump in and party with us to finish out your summer reading season with prizes, refreshments and a rocking good time; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 11 a.m.; stories, songs and crafts for children of all ages; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Tuesday, Aug. 21
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; afternoon league; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Sunday, Aug. 19
AA: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Classrooms A & B. 609-463-4043.
AL ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5. 609-463-4043.
DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY DISCUSSION GROUP: 1 to 3 p.m., Ventnor Coffee, Dorset Avenue, Ventnor. 609-464-8127.
Monday, Aug. 20
AA: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Conference Rooms 3 & 4. 609-463-4043.
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL ANON: 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
MARGATE CONCERNED CITIZENS GROUP MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. 609-822-4700.
FOOD AND BODY CHALLENGES: 1 to 2 p.m. third Mondays; for individuals who struggle with undereating; meet to discuss meticulously counting calories, compulsive exercising, making yourself sick and other topics; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; come and join our group and practice speaking English; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 10 a.m. to noon third Tuesdays; share your writing in a friendly supportive environment; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
WORKSHOPS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY A LOVED ONE WITH ADDICTION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 11; weekly series for family and friends impacted by an individual’s substance and mental health; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
ATLANTIC AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; social hour followed by a presentation by Tom Gleason about Wetland Bird Research; light refreshments served; Public Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-384-4599 or AtlanticAudubonSociety.com.
Saturday, Aug. 25
‘BREAKFAST WITH THE BEADLES’: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Saturdays; beading and wire working group; finish an old project or start a new one; basic tools provided; coffee, tea; Artistic Touch Beads, 501 N. High St. Cottage J, Millville. 856-500-1630 or ArtisticTouchBeads.com.
Health, fitness
Monday, Aug. 20
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27, Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., Center for Surgical Weight Loss & Wellness, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 800, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
FREE GENTLE FLOW YOGA ON THE LAWN: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; yoga instructors from Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness will guide you through postures in a Vinyasa style; Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3671.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT COURT HOUSE LIBRARY: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
PREDIABETES CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m.; free education group session; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
Friday, Aug. 24
LONGPORT BEACH YOGA: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Fridays through Aug. 31; gentle yoga on the beach; bring a beach towel and water; 30th Street and the beach, Longport, donations welcome. 610-405-2411.
Saturday, Aug. 25
YOGA AT THE LIBRARY: 8:15 to 9:15 a.m., Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 25; for adults and teens; bring a mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 26
MANIFEST WITH ASH YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30; get your Spiritual Sunday on with Ashley Gordon; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 donation recommended. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.